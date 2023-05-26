Earlier this week, we told you about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ill-informed decision to rescind their rescinded invitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take the field on the Dodgers’ 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night to receive a special recognition.

Apparently the knowledge that they were offending a group that viciously and hatefully mocks Catholics with lewd performances and such was just too much for the Dodgers to live with. And what a shame it would be to not feature this kind of quality content at a baseball game:

This is the group the @Dodgers are giving a "community heroes" award to. The sisters of perpetual indulgence @SFSisters are an anti-Christian hate group and an adult sex act. Lots of baseball players follow me. Are any of you going to speak up or will you allow Jesus to be spit… pic.twitter.com/sqrKqSexRh — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 24, 2023

Now, you might watch that and think that maybe the Dodgers should’ve just kept the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence out of the festivities. But maybe the Dodgers had a really important reason to have the Sisters participate. Maybe they had reason to be concerned about what could happen if they didn’t cave.

Maybe the Dodgers know what kind of power the California Teachers Association has in the state:

Teachers Union Told LA Dodgers Students Could Die If Drag Queen Nuns Weren't Re-Invited to Pride Night Via @SusannahLuthi https://t.co/iwvx234Fjt — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 25, 2023

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

“At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack across the country with more than 400 pieces of legislation filed in states, at a time when 45 percent of LGBTQ+ youth report seriously considering committing suicide each year, we should be leading with love and inclusion in California rather than sowing division,” the California Teachers Association president said in a statement on Monday, referring to a spate of “red state” legislation restricting sex-change treatment for minors and a 2022 Trevor Project survey. “Our students are watching what happens on and off the field.” … “SILENCE = DEATH has long been a refrain of the LGBTQIA+ community, and though it refers to refusal to acknowledge the AIDS crisis, silence in the face of the national assault upon these marginalized youths will lead to more deaths,” the resolution read. … The California Teachers Association’s over-the-top advocacy for the Sisters highlighted the union’s powerful role in California’s progressive politics. It has consistently ranked among the biggest-spending lobbyists in the state legislature and has supported California’s growing embrace of transgenderism in schools. Hours after the union weighed in, joining LA Pride and others, the Dodgers caved and agreed to recognize the Sisters as originally planned. The team on Monday offered its “sincerest apologies” to the drag group and its allies and pledged to “continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves.” The Sisters confirmed it had accepted the Dodgers’ renewed invitation.

A thuggish teachers’ union with a powerful political platform and voice warns the Dodgers that disinviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence would result in countless students’ deaths and within a short time, the Dodgers change their mind. Almost as if there’s pressure not to piss off teachers’ unions because they’ve been known to retaliate against anyone who crosses them.

Is that a threat? — Vsidious (@VsidiousViking) May 25, 2023

Why aren't they being charged with making death threats? — Suzanne. (@SuzCorner) May 25, 2023

The CTA’s language reminds us a bit of Zooey Zephyr. Remember her? The Democratic Montana State Representative who said that her Republican colleagues would have the blood of dead children on their hands if they voted to protect minors from “gender-affirming care”? If Zooey ever moves to California, she could join CTA brass. She’d fit right in.

Anyway, we’ll leave you with this, because it never hurts to be reminded how all this works:

Randi Weingarten: We’re not politicizing education at all, we just want to teach! California teachers union: If the Los Angeles Dodgers don’t re-invite a group of drag queen nuns to Pride Night, students could die! pic.twitter.com/Ms7cojqz9J — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) May 26, 2023

Public sector teachers’ unions are nothing more than big, beefy arms of the Democratic Party. And just like the Democratic Party, they won’t rest until they’ve ruined everything.

These are not good people.

