No one has ever accused Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of not being an insufferable idiot. And, well, if they have, then we’d have to accuse them of a few things. Because Jamaal Bowman is truly awful, and every time he opens his mouth, he gets even more awful.

And apparently CNN really likes that aspect of his personality, because they invited him on Wolf Blitzer’s show to discuss the ongoing debt ceiling fight as though he’d bring anything to the table other than stupid partisan crap like this:

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman: "We need to stop drilling for fossil fuels completely … we need an expedited way to get us to clean, renewable energy, or we will continue to have these severe weather events." pic.twitter.com/PGlq7knU0N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 30, 2023

Very brilliance. Much scientific.

it's sort of fun that people have come all the way around on Rain Dances, at least https://t.co/fAd6XqJF1Z — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) May 30, 2023

Drilling for oil causes hurricanes everyone — 🪐 Space Daddy (@SpaceDaddy333) May 30, 2023

With all due respect, i.e. absolutely no respect whatsoever, to Rep. Bowman, what we need is to not take Democrats seriously when it comes to solving problems, because they clearly aren’t serious about solving problems. When it comes to creating problems, on the other hand … they’re as serious as a heart attack. Which is apparently what they’re trying to give us all.

"We must cripple all domestic energy production so the sun God may bring us good weather!" The climate cult is completely insane https://t.co/PxNBppkjoR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 30, 2023

Not just insane, but also dangerous. There is no way to expedite a total transition from fossil to “clean, renewable energy” without breaking billions of eggs in the process.

REMINDER: This is a call for genocide. Start treating these people like the biggest genocidal monsters in human history. Because that’s what they are. Humanity runs on oil and gas. You cannot declare war on oil and gas without war on humanity itself. https://t.co/QIcsAFJc1J — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 30, 2023

Same thing with @JohnKerry calling for a reform of farming. As always, YOU are the carbon they want to reduce. https://t.co/rpBJpPAXyW — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 30, 2023

When are aspiring authoritarians like Jamaal Bowman going to start volunteering themselves as tribute for living under the policies that they insist are best for us?

Good idea. We can start with cutting off all fossil fuels to New York starting tomorrow. No gas for cars, no diesel for trucks, no gas for stoves and no electricity from fossil fuel burning power plants. It’s about time we make them live like they want us to live. — Travis Davis (@RealTWDavis) May 30, 2023

Let them live in their caveman utopia for a while and get back to us on how well that’s working out for them.

