No one has ever accused Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of not being an insufferable idiot. And, well, if they have, then we’d have to accuse them of a few things. Because Jamaal Bowman is truly awful, and every time he opens his mouth, he gets even more awful.

And apparently CNN really likes that aspect of his personality, because they invited him on Wolf Blitzer’s show to discuss the ongoing debt ceiling fight as though he’d bring anything to the table other than stupid partisan crap like this:

Very brilliance. Much scientific.

With all due respect, i.e. absolutely no respect whatsoever, to Rep. Bowman, what we need is to not take Democrats seriously when it comes to solving problems, because they clearly aren’t serious about solving problems. When it comes to creating problems, on the other hand … they’re as serious as a heart attack. Which is apparently what they’re trying to give us all.

Not just insane, but also dangerous. There is no way to expedite a total transition from fossil to “clean, renewable energy” without breaking billions of eggs in the process.

When are aspiring authoritarians like Jamaal Bowman going to start volunteering themselves as tribute for living under the policies that they insist are best for us?

Let them live in their caveman utopia for a while and get back to us on how well that’s working out for them.

