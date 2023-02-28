On Monday, we brought you CNN’s hot take: Nine wealthy people who went to elite universities were going to decide if student debt would be canceled. On Tuesday, we told you how The Economist’s SCOTUS expert Steven Mazie said that declaring President Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation plan unconstitutional “could drive SCOTUS’s popularity still lower.” We didn’t realize it was a popularity contest.

Even Nancy Pelosi has stated that the president does not have the authority to cancel student debt, which is estimated to cost around $400 billion in revenue. Face it: If it were legal, it would have happened by now.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman posted this video of himself demanding the Supreme Court follow the law and cancel student debt.

SCOTUS needs to follow the law and cancel student debt. pic.twitter.com/aU5LC5qCPK — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) February 28, 2023

What law? — Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) February 28, 2023

Name the law, please. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 28, 2023

SCOTUS is following the Constitution, which is the law, you fucking smoothbrain. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 28, 2023

Which law? — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) February 28, 2023

Legislators have to pass a law before SCOTUS can “follow” it. — Little Mac (@LittleMac1016) February 28, 2023

What law? Congress never passed a law regarding the forgiveness of student debt. — TheRealJoeFL65 (@TheRealJoeFL65) February 28, 2023

Show me the law. I’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/6aXnEOFSin — 🐍 🏴‍☠️ Jt McNorway 🏴 🐍 (@JtMcNorway) February 28, 2023

Please- there is NO law that allows for this. Quite the contrary, it is unconstitutional for the president to do this- his job is to carry out laws. The job of Congress is to make the laws- and no law requires this. — Brad Koenig (@MavsLaker) February 28, 2023

What law? Please be specific. — GoodOldMattyP (@MattyUSMC7380) February 28, 2023

So comforting to know that our legislators understand the word "law" — Latentem (@Latentem) February 28, 2023

Person who's job it is to write bills so they can become laws wants SCOTUS to follow law that doesn't exist. — &E (@DrewPaulE) February 28, 2023

There’s a law which requires the government to pay off debt incurred by people who agreed to pay it off? — @zekenholly (@zekenholly1) February 28, 2023

As someone who would stand to benefit by this executive order passing, I can tell you it is 100% illegal and not going to be upheld. — Stephen C. Thompson (@PhenCSon) February 28, 2023

Agreed.

Greatest economy ever. Get a freaking job and pay your shit back. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) February 28, 2023

***

