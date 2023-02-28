On Monday, we brought you CNN’s hot take: Nine wealthy people who went to elite universities were going to decide if student debt would be canceled. On Tuesday, we told you how The Economist’s SCOTUS expert Steven Mazie said that declaring President Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation plan unconstitutional “could drive SCOTUS’s popularity still lower.” We didn’t realize it was a popularity contest.

Even Nancy Pelosi has stated that the president does not have the authority to cancel student debt, which is estimated to cost around $400 billion in revenue. Face it: If it were legal, it would have happened by now.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman posted this video of himself demanding the Supreme Court follow the law and cancel student debt.

