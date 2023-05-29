Amanda Gorman is the first person to be named America’s National Youth Poet Laureate and she wrote and read a poem at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, which we guess are pretty significant accomplishments for someone so young. And we certainly don’t begrudge her taking pride in that. But it kinda seems like maybe all that fame has gone to her head, or at least rendered her completely annoying.

Recall that last week, there was a big to-do in the media and on the Left (but we repeat ourselves) about Gorman’s poem being banned from a Florida school. And it was Gorman herself who really got that narrative ball rolling:

So they ban my book from young readers, confuse me with @oprah , fail to specify what parts of my poetry they object to, refuse to read any reviews, and offer no alternatives…Unnecessary #bookbans like these are on the rise, and we must fight back 👊🏿 DONATE here:… pic.twitter.com/p96dlnrSp4 — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) May 23, 2023

The thing was that Gorman’s poem hadn’t been banned at all. It had just been moved to a different shelf. We wondered if Gorman had just gotten bad information from an unreliable source, or if she, in fact, was the source of the bad information herself. The more we hear from her, the more inclined we are to believe that it’s the latter.

Here’s what she tweeted over the weekend:

They won't call it a ban. Yet not only has my book been moved, but now elementary schoolers must request a copy from a specialist at its new site AND then also PROVE their reading level before seeing a copy. All these hurdles for a young reader just to access a poem in history… https://t.co/Zth8BUAXeC — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) May 28, 2023

This is the full text of Gorman’s tweet:

They won’t call it a ban. Yet not only has my book been moved, but now elementary schoolers must request a copy from a specialist at its new site AND then also PROVE their reading level before seeing a copy. All these hurdles for a young reader just to access a poem in history written for them. @MDCPS, history is not ours to hoard from children. History has always been theirs to make. And the more they’re empowered to know our yesterdays, the more prepared they will be to lead us into tomorrow.

With all due respect, Ms. Gorman, kindly shut up.

Gorman owes the school an apology. Instead, she’s chosen to move the narrative goalposts in order to continue shaming the school for “banning” her poem, because the truth isn’t nearly as exciting as Gorman wants it to be, and that clout isn’t going to build itself.

Nope. Of course it’s not true.

So it's not banned and you've been caught lying repeatedly. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 29, 2023

Really testing the limits of how mileage someone can get from a completely fake story… https://t.co/qgjQhxI7VS — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 29, 2023

And the thing is that not only does Amanda Gorman look like a dishonest shrew after all this, but on top of that, she’s undermining her own “I’m such a thoughtful and brilliant and mature young woman” image:

Do you consider your work to be at a third grade reading level? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 29, 2023

Ouch.

***

Related:

Poet featured during Joe Biden’s inauguration rewrites ‘Scar-Mangled Banner’ for Independence Day

MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace and Chasten Buttigieg discuss that poor girl’s poem being banned

WaPo columnist calls Ron DeSantis ‘utterly shameless’ for calling out ‘poem hoax’

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!