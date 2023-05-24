Good Lord. Is there anything sacred left in Florida that that tyrant Ron DeFascist won’t try to destroy?

In case you guys missed it, Ron DeFascist’s little Nazi soldiers have fascist-ly and Nazi-ly banned Amanda Gorman’s inspirational poem, “The Hill We Climb,” from a Florida school. Can you believe that? Where do they get off, outright banning a poem by America’s first National Youth Poet Laureate?! Gorman read that poem at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, for eff’s sake!

It’s time to get your torches and pitchforks and march down to Florida and let DeSantis know that you’re not going to stand for this. Gorman is absolutely crushed by what’s happened. Actually, she’s more than crushed; she’s thoroughly gutted:

Ron DeSantis is literally robbing children of the chance to read not just Amanda Gorman’s magnificent and glorious and amazing and brilliant poetry, but he’s also robbing children of the chance to read the works of other non-white voices. And queer voices!

And to think, there are people out there who will still insist that Florida’s not banning books all over the place.

Didn’t Amanda Gorman’s speech just get banned from a school today? Is that the “no book bans” you speak of? — summertime bacchanalian (@summertimebacc) May 24, 2023

Obviously there can be no explanation for what happened to Gorman’s poetry other than that Ron DeSantis is a white supremacist queer-o-phobe who also hates children. Obviously it’s not remotely possible that Amanda Gorman isn’t being honest about what happened.

Weeeeellllllll, maybe there’s a just a remote possibility …

How are you guys so clueless and gullible that you fall for bogus stories every day. No book was banned and it had nothing to do with the state. A school district reviewed 4 books, and decided 3 of them were more appropriate for middle school kids than elementary kids. https://t.co/103QioHtJk pic.twitter.com/wryKl9Tp91 — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2023

It would seem that Amanda Gorman is either woefully misinformed, or that she’s doing the misinforming. That would also seem to be the case for our illustrious mainstream media, who couldn’t be bothered to look into the circumstances surrounding the “ban” before pouncing and seizing and thrusting all over the place:

Poet reacts to a school in #Florida banning, after one parent’s objection, ‘The Hill We Climb’ which she recited at President Biden's inauguration. https://t.co/4yPYNz5XCf — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 24, 2023

Amanda Gorman responds to her poem being banned by a Florida school because of one parent's complaint. https://t.co/txGXa6rJ1l — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 23, 2023

Florida school bans Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem after parental complaint https://t.co/w6HoMGS72b — POLITICO (@politico) May 24, 2023

Amanda Gorman says she is "gutted" about the opposition to "The Hill We Climb" from a parent at a school in Florida. Read the poem in full here. https://t.co/pHKsZQddP6 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 24, 2023

Thank God USA Today published the poem so that Florida residents will still have access to Gorman’s masterpiece, at least until Ron DeSantis bans USA Today!

We’re being hella facetious, of course. Ron DeSantis hasn’t banned Gorman’s poem. The school in Florida hasn’t banned it, either. But you’d never know that if you relied on the MSM for your news.

This is seriously becoming an every day thing. Someone makes a bogus claim and reporters like this clown help spread it: https://t.co/ymWONuScG3 — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2023

Here is another one. Did @abbydphillip take even 2 seconds to learn what actually happened? No, she just ran with the idea the book was banned (instead of being moved to the middle school section of the library)? https://t.co/m8rsFEGn2C — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2023

I like the way the sentence disavowing the foundation for this 'story' is cut off after the word "no…" The "no" refers to the fact that the basis for this story is false. https://t.co/fSRV3j2hGo — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) May 24, 2023

False AF. How many people will read past the sensationalistic headlines and learn the truth (that is, assuming outlets even bother including the truth in their reporting at all)?

Here's another story about the fact that there's no story here.

She may be "gutted" but it ain't about her poem being censored. https://t.co/sexKe4Fw53 — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) May 24, 2023

Here is USA Today's headline and here is the subhead IN THE SAME STORY. A media that consistently does this has to be destroyed and rebuilt. pic.twitter.com/lExLI5Uuvn — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 24, 2023

We’re definitely at the burn-it-all-down point, if not past it.

You will not be surprised which outlets spread the false version of this story. Credit to CNN for at least getting the facts. https://t.co/dKOPicjVcJ pic.twitter.com/FE0Sw9pZQn — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2023

(Though it’s worth noting that Abby Phillip, whose tweet was listed above among those spreading the false narrative, works for CNN.)

More outlets spread the false version… CNN was pretty much the only major outlet that had an accurate headline and got the facts right. And then you wonder why no one trusts the press? They actively and consistently spread misinformation. pic.twitter.com/NmWrAIKQAW — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2023

Almost like it’s their job.

To clarify: Axios has updated its headline and text. The original is below. Most of the other outlets still have the false "banned" claim. And the reason this keeps happening is there is no accountability. Peers won't even call them out for these falsehoods. pic.twitter.com/H2wZHWdum5 — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2023

Peers not only won’t call them out for their falsehoods, but they’ll pick up those falsehoods and run with them.

To recap what happened yesterday: One school district decided to move 3 books from the elementary section of a library to the middle school section. Almost every major national news outlet instead ran with a false story suggesting Florida was banning the books. https://t.co/dNwGPNlQvX — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2023

Ron DeSantis may not be banning books, but if he came out and said he wanted to ban the media, we’d totally understand where he’d be coming from.

I can't believe Ron DeSantis is talking to Elon Musk instead of the mainstream media. https://t.co/mOHzgQFHLb — Brodigan (@brodigan) May 24, 2023

Heh.

