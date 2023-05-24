Good Lord. Is there anything sacred left in Florida that that tyrant Ron DeFascist won’t try to destroy?

In case you guys missed it, Ron DeFascist’s little Nazi soldiers have fascist-ly and Nazi-ly banned Amanda Gorman’s inspirational poem, “The Hill We Climb,” from a Florida school. Can you believe that? Where do they get off, outright banning a poem by America’s first National Youth Poet Laureate?! Gorman read that poem at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, for eff’s sake!

It’s time to get your torches and pitchforks and march down to Florida and let DeSantis know that you’re not going to stand for this. Gorman is absolutely crushed by what’s happened. Actually, she’s more than crushed; she’s thoroughly gutted:

Ron DeSantis is literally robbing children of the chance to read not just Amanda Gorman’s magnificent and glorious and amazing and brilliant poetry, but he’s also robbing children of the chance to read the works of other non-white voices. And queer voices!

And to think, there are people out there who will still insist that Florida’s not banning books all over the place.

Obviously there can be no explanation for what happened to Gorman’s poetry other than that Ron DeSantis is a white supremacist queer-o-phobe who also hates children. Obviously it’s not remotely possible that Amanda Gorman isn’t being honest about what happened.

Weeeeellllllll, maybe there’s a just a remote possibility …

It would seem that Amanda Gorman is either woefully misinformed, or that she’s doing the misinforming. That would also seem to be the case for our illustrious mainstream media, who couldn’t be bothered to look into the circumstances surrounding the “ban” before pouncing and seizing and thrusting all over the place:

Thank God USA Today published the poem so that Florida residents will still have access to Gorman’s masterpiece, at least until Ron DeSantis bans USA Today!

We’re being hella facetious, of course. Ron DeSantis hasn’t banned Gorman’s poem. The school in Florida hasn’t banned it, either. But you’d never know that if you relied on the MSM for your news.

False AF. How many people will read past the sensationalistic headlines and learn the truth (that is, assuming outlets even bother including the truth in their reporting at all)?

We’re definitely at the burn-it-all-down point, if not past it.

(Though it’s worth noting that Abby Phillip, whose tweet was listed above among those spreading the false narrative, works for CNN.)

Almost like it’s their job.

Peers not only won’t call them out for their falsehoods, but they’ll pick up those falsehoods and run with them.

Ron DeSantis may not be banning books, but if he came out and said he wanted to ban the media, we’d totally understand where he’d be coming from.

Heh.

***

