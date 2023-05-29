Noah Rothman’s cover story for the most recent issue of National Review is all about the radical Left’s “War on Things That Work.” The Left, in the name of fighting climate change, is on a mission to take away modern-day conveniences that are convenient because they work and replace them with stuff that not only doesn’t work, but is quite often worse in many ways than the stuff they’re trying to replace.

Radicals who resent how you live your daily life are coming for your gas stove, your AC, your lawn mower, your plastic bags. They want to force a lifestyle on you, and show contempt if you disagree. | @NoahCRothmanhttps://t.co/NSfcQXyYXI pic.twitter.com/3h6R7A1ixD — National Review (@NRO) May 28, 2023

Securing the “green” future that the ideologues envision will not be a pain-free proposition. To get there, they are waging a crusade against convenience — the products and habits that make life easier and better. | @NoahCRothman https://t.co/NSfcQXyYXI — National Review (@NRO) May 28, 2023

This a really important story about a really important topic. So, it’s only natural that radical leftists would strongly object to it. Which brings us to Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor and political scientist at the Georgia State University College of Law. Kreis sees the War on Things That Work a bit differently from how Rothman sees it, i.e. Kreis either doesn’t get it or is deliberately ignoring the truth in order to deceive his followers:

One group of policymakers wants to carefully regulate certain products to save the planet. Another group of lawmakers wants to control what people learn, how they form families, how people express identity– and sometimes deny elections. Who does @NoahCRothman consider radical? https://t.co/e3f1znZfVL — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) May 29, 2023

I'd be much more concerned about state-backed illiberalism and animus-based public policy than run-of-the-mill regulation… but what do I know? — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) May 29, 2023

I think opposition to these regulations is nuts, but reasonable minds can disagree I suppose. But it seems like there are folks who are so determined to write columns and essays about how the whole world is on fire but refuse to recognize the call is coming from inside the house. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) May 29, 2023

In other words, Anthony is willing to debate the merits of Rothman’s argument with “reasonable minds,” but any mind that would disagree with Anthony is clearly not reasonable. Pretty neat trick, huh?

Anyway, it’s pretty hilarious that Anthony is suggesting to his followers that the Left’s climate agenda is just some innocent careful regulation of just a few little things. Nothing to get concerned about.

Carefully regulate to save the planet – GTFOH — Walter Sobchak (@wSobchak32) May 29, 2023

*Coughs*

Ah yes, if our progressive friends are famous for anything, it's their lack of interest in controlling education and the formation of families, and their prompt, unconditional acceptance of election results. — Burner Account (@PlzNoCancel1) May 29, 2023

Your language in your tweet shows you are not being honest. Shame on you. — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) May 29, 2023

We rather like this rebuttal to Kreis’ BS from Dr. Pradheep Shanker. Aside from actually understanding Rothman’s point, Dr. Shanker is also a hell of a lot more honest than Kreis about what’s really going on here:

They aren't carefully regulating anything. They are using faith based nonsense, without scientific basis, to regulate things. The people for example trying to regulate gas stoves are using pseudoscience. And as such, we should rightfully call them charlatans. https://t.co/1tDTaYh56i — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 29, 2023

I consider people using pseudoscience to promote their religious-like beliefs radical. Absolutely. I will stand on that ground. For example…A/C. Air conditioning SAVES LIVES. But there are some progressives that want to restrict its use. Yes, those people are wackadoodles. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 29, 2023

The ban on plastic bags is literally one of the dumbest ones around. Study after study shows that paper bags are likely WORSE for the environment. So why are we not saying those people are insane and we shouldn't listen to them? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 29, 2023

And don’t forget the cloth bags teeming with bacteria!

So when those people show me actual science that defends their position, I will stop calling them radicals. But right now? They are progressive left wing extremists that are following a religious, faith based belief system, and trying to impose that on the rest of us. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 29, 2023

Again, lot of liberals PRETEND TO FOLLOW SCIENCE. But these are great examples of their ignorance showing. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 29, 2023

By the way…it is these same anti-science, anti-modern luddites that have prevented the planet from solving the global warming problem already. If we had promoted nuclear, we could solve this problem in ONE GENERATION. They don't want to solve the problem. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 29, 2023

Not only do they not want to solve the problem, but they want to create a bunch of new problems. Because then they can use those problems to justify “carefully regulating” even more aspects of our lives.

This is the conservative take I agree with the most — Steen Kirby 🇺🇦 (@nolesfan2011) May 29, 2023

I mean, if they can show solid science (not the joke science that they've used for gas stoves) I will happily listen. But they never do that. They just proclaim they are right, and we all have to go along. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 29, 2023

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!