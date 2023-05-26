Earlier this week, we introduced you to Hunter College Adjunct Assistant Professor Shellyne Rodriguez, who was recently captured on video making it known both vocally and physically that she did not care for Students for Life America’s display of pro-life literature and all-around pro-life philosophy.

Once Rodriguez became a household name, she found herself in the position of being asked questions about her behavior and felt that she had no choice but to brandish a machete at a reporter. Poor thing. And then, as if being harassed by that reporter wasn’t enough, Rodriguez ultimately lost her job at the college. Sad! And just yesterday, she turned herself in to the police (before subsequently being released on her own recognizance by a Bronx judge).

In any event, we all know who Shellyne Rodriguez now. This definitely goes behind what some outlets might call a “local crime story.” But even if it were just a local crime story, all this went down in New York City, so you’d think that the New York Times would have covered it at some point. Alas, as independent journalist and Twitchy frequent flyer Jeryl Bier discovered, Shellyne Rodriguez doesn’t seem to be on the Times’ radar these days, which wasn’t the case just a month ago:

Isn’t that interesting? We think it’s interesting.

Good point.

Without any coverage of this story to refer to, we’re forced to speculate on how the New York Times feels about it.

That would’ve worked.

Figures.

Anyway, we’re fortunate to have alternatives to the MSM when it comes to acknowledging reality. It’s nice to know that there are some people and outlets out there who still care about that kind of stuff.

***

