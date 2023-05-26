Earlier this week, we introduced you to Hunter College Adjunct Assistant Professor Shellyne Rodriguez, who was recently captured on video making it known both vocally and physically that she did not care for Students for Life America’s display of pro-life literature and all-around pro-life philosophy.

PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College. pic.twitter.com/QNspuXB4KK — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) May 17, 2023

Once Rodriguez became a household name, she found herself in the position of being asked questions about her behavior and felt that she had no choice but to brandish a machete at a reporter. Poor thing. And then, as if being harassed by that reporter wasn’t enough, Rodriguez ultimately lost her job at the college. Sad! And just yesterday, she turned herself in to the police (before subsequently being released on her own recognizance by a Bronx judge).

In any event, we all know who Shellyne Rodriguez now. This definitely goes behind what some outlets might call a “local crime story.” But even if it were just a local crime story, all this went down in New York City, so you’d think that the New York Times would have covered it at some point. Alas, as independent journalist and Twitchy frequent flyer Jeryl Bier discovered, Shellyne Rodriguez doesn’t seem to be on the Times’ radar these days, which wasn’t the case just a month ago:

Last month, the @NYTimes covered Shellyne Rodriguez's "terrific debut exhibition" of "forthrightly political art." This week, Rodriguez was arrested for threatening to "chop up" a @NYPost reporter with a machete and the Times has not reported it.https://t.co/kGOabxR0Fh pic.twitter.com/3JeA4cTq7H — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 26, 2023

Isn’t that interesting? We think it’s interesting.

Of all the big media outlets I have checked, @nypost and @foxnews are the only two reporting on this assault on a NY Post JOURNALIST by a NY professor/artist wielding a machete, threatening to "chop" him up. https://t.co/uV3XcmAgCS https://t.co/uj1r22MyeJ pic.twitter.com/2JyDohTjNV — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 26, 2023

To be fair to the Times, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Daily News have not reported this New York story either. But then, they didn't plug her art exhibit either. https://t.co/uj1r22MyeJ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 26, 2023

Good point.

Is it possible that Shellyne Rodriguez's "forthrightly political art," as the @NYTimes put it last month, is the reason her behavior is being largely ignored by journalists, even though she held a machete to the neck of a fellow journalist? https://t.co/uj1r22MyeJ pic.twitter.com/cIQe6KcyIi — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 26, 2023

Without any coverage of this story to refer to, we’re forced to speculate on how the New York Times feels about it.

They should do the machete story in their Arts & Leisure section https://t.co/XEStCde0eU — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 26, 2023

That would’ve worked.

It's okay though, because NBC's misinformation reporter is…uhh, defending her?https://t.co/iFBBB24O1a — Alex (@Alex_Z_01) May 26, 2023

Figures.

Anyway, we’re fortunate to have alternatives to the MSM when it comes to acknowledging reality. It’s nice to know that there are some people and outlets out there who still care about that kind of stuff.

This is precisely how information in mainstream media works. They decide what you should or shouldn't know. This way they can shape how most of the general public perceives reality and their gatekeeping rarely gets exposed. Thanks for doing just that — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) May 26, 2023

***

