Earlier today we shared with you video of Shellyne Rodriguez attacking a pro-life display, arguing that their peaceful expression was somehow violence.

PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College. pic.twitter.com/QNspuXB4KK — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) May 17, 2023

You know, because your expression is violence, while their violence is expression, or something.

Then we told you about how, when New York Post reporters followed up on the story and knocked on her door, she pulled a machete on them and threatened them.

UPDATE: The unhinged pro-abortion professor who vandalized a Students for Life table, Shellyne Rodriguez, holds machete to NY Post reporter’s neck and threatens to "chop" him up. https://t.co/DEY4i12Wo4 pic.twitter.com/GwjLDPAnDS — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 23, 2023

So now we get this news:

BREAKING UPDATE: Woke pro-abortion NYC professor FIRED after threatening NY Post with machetehttps://t.co/tWwaV1HWfQ — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 23, 2023

Indeed, John Hawkins almost saw it coming:

So, if someone that unstable were to do something to a kid in her class, the university couldn't claim that they didn't know she was dangerous, right? Wow, what a liability risk she is for the college. They're risking the future of their school by keeping her employed. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 23, 2023

Guess they didn't want to take the risk. What a shame. https://t.co/j9S1dhHU05 — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 23, 2023

We read that last comment as sarcastic.

Besides the fear of liability, there is the simple fact that this behavior goes against basic academic freedom. A professor should be able to hear opposing points of view without flying into a rage and getting violent, in order to foster an appropriate atmosphere where free discussion is encouraged. And, certainly, a reporter should be able to knock on her door without being threatened. Especially when she is an art professor—art is all about freedom of expression!

This is Shellyne Rodriguez. She is an art professor at Hunter College in NY. When she heard about a Pro-Life display in the school she approached the men in an aggressive manner, told them their display was “violence” and “triggering my students”. She then destroyed their display pic.twitter.com/Uhd40PyD2Q — 👑 Talcum X 👑 Foundational White American (@ShaunKeeng) May 23, 2023

Except we are not sure these various sources are right to say she was fired. Here’s what the school actually said, via the NY Post:

‘Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,’ school spokesman Vince Dimiceli told The Post. ‘Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.’

That’s close to, but not quite the same as, saying she was fired. In fact, that sounds like a situation very similar to what we keep hearing is going on with Tucker Carlson at Fox News. It sounds like they told her to stop coming to work, but they are probably still paying her salary. Bluntly, they might not feel confident that violence is sufficient cause to outright fire her. Given the fact that this is a New York public university, that actually seems likely, although that would also be crazy if true. Mind you, all that is speculation, but that how it sounds like to us.

Now, we will see if law enforcement does anything about her. We’re pessimistic, but then again we are legitimately surprised to see what Hunter College did, so maybe we are too pessimistic. So we shall see.

***

