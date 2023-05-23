Earlier today we shared with you video of Shellyne Rodriguez attacking a pro-life display, arguing that their peaceful expression was somehow violence.

You know, because your expression is violence, while their violence is expression, or something.

Then we told you about how, when New York Post reporters followed up on the story and knocked on her door, she pulled a machete on them and threatened them.

Trending

So now we get this news:

Indeed, John Hawkins almost saw it coming:

We read that last comment as sarcastic.

Besides the fear of liability, there is the simple fact that this behavior goes against basic academic freedom. A professor should be able to hear opposing points of view without flying into a rage and getting violent, in order to foster an appropriate atmosphere where free discussion is encouraged. And, certainly, a reporter should be able to knock on her door without being threatened. Especially when she is an art professor—art is all about freedom of expression!

Except we are not sure these various sources are right to say she was fired. Here’s what the school actually said, via the NY Post:

‘Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,’ school spokesman Vince Dimiceli told The Post.

‘Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.’

That’s close to, but not quite the same as, saying she was fired. In fact, that sounds like a situation very similar to what we keep hearing is going on with Tucker Carlson at Fox News. It sounds like they told her to stop coming to work, but they are probably still paying her salary. Bluntly, they might not feel confident that violence is sufficient cause to outright fire her. Given the fact that this is a New York public university, that actually seems likely, although that would also be crazy if true. Mind you, all that is speculation, but that how it sounds like to us.

Now, we will see if law enforcement does anything about her. We’re pessimistic, but then again we are legitimately surprised to see what Hunter College did, so maybe we are too pessimistic. So we shall see.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: academic freedomfreedom of expressionhunter collegeMacheteNew York PostPro-lifeShellyne Rodriguez