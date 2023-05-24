The North Face is one of the biggest names in outdoor apparel, and when you think of outdoor apparel, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? It’s drag queens in rainbow regalia and snazzy platform shoes, right? Struttin’ their stuff in the great outdoors?

No? That’s not what you think of? Well, guess that’s your loss, then. Because it’s at the very top of The North Face’s mind:

Breaking: In a new ad, with clothing and apparel targeted to adults and kids, clothing company The North Face has a man in drag with a full mustache and mini dress promoting pride and telling viewers to “Come Out.” This is the new normal. Every company will push this and… pic.twitter.com/pTtQrTxB0e — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) May 24, 2023

Happy Summer of Pride, everybody! Get out there and celebrate. No need for fireworks or anything, though. The North Face will give off plenty of heat and light just from setting their brand on fire.

To be fair, we’re sure that Bud Light would be happy to hold The North Face’s beer right now. Anything to distract from their own brand being in freefall.

Why do I live in the most cringe timeline? https://t.co/kCwWsFYUxz — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 24, 2023

We definitely didn’t ask for this. Nobody did.

How is this real… — Jason (@Fitz_Farseer) May 24, 2023

I don't know man. It's like the 4th company this week. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2023

Pretty soon, it’ll be easier to start tracking the companies that don’t do this. That list is getting shorter and shorter every single day.

But today, let’s focus on The North Face, because they’re currently right in our faces. Well, The North Face and their affiliated brands, of course:

Can anyone explain how the heck this ad helps @thenorthface sell outdoor clothes? They’re screaming at you to not buy their products if this violates your values. Accept their challenge. The North Face is owned by the VF Corporation which also owns Supreme, Vans, and Timberland. pic.twitter.com/9RwVljsa9N — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 24, 2023

We’re seriously not sure what The North Face is getting out of this deal, other than dragged mercilessly toward the growing pile of woke company corpses.

And even leaving the wokeness factor out of it, just from a purely practical standpoint, what the hell is The North Face trying to sell here?

Who tf hikes like this https://t.co/d18nVKIdtQ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 24, 2023

You mean you don’t, Dana?!

Love to hike in platform boots. https://t.co/uzkYRApxdG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2023

Well, at least those platform boots are North Face platform boots. Oh, wait:

It's just weird that no products from North Face appear in the ad. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2023

Like whatever, go hike with a rainbow backpack, but there's not even a product featured in the ad. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2023

Who greenlit this thing?

Even if someone looks at this objectively, what does this have to do with selling mittens/coats to stay warm? — IamKristy (@Kristyann39) May 24, 2023

This is just bad marketing on several levels. What people who aren’t really familiar with The North Face brand are going to take away from this is that The North Face is big on drag queens frolicking around in getups that are completely impractical for outdoor activities. And what people who know what The North Face is supposed to be selling, well … in all likelihood, they’re gonna wanna do their shopping elsewhere. As a general rule, women don’t take too kindly to being mocked, and what is this video if not insulting to women?

Similar to Mulvaney, there is a kitchey way of companies doing it without treating their customer base like bigoted assholes. If you're gay or trans and am an outdoor enthusiast, you see this, do you think you're being represented and taken seriously? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2023

We can’t speak from our own experience as LGBTQIABCDEFG+ outdoor enthusiasts, because we don’t have that experience, but we feel pretty comfortable assuming that if we did, we’d be cringing pretty hard right now. How could it possibly feel good to be reduced to nothing more than an obnoxious caricature so that a company can feel good about itself for trying to cash in on someone else’s experience?

Well, if Anheuser-Busch’s and Target’s, um, experiences are anything to go by, the coming days should be pretty interesting for The North Face.

If they keep this up, the only thing woke companies will be selling soon is their souls.

***

Related:

‘Wannabe woke company’ North Face gets exposed over its use of petroleum in its products

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!