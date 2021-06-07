Now, THIS is how it’s done.

Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, made this ad exposing North Face over its hypocrisy of talking bad about the oil & gas industry while at the same time relying on petroleum products for its entire product line.

Have a watch:

This is how it’s done:

“That North Face puffer looks great on you. And it was made from fossil fuels”:

The ad claims that “90% or more” of the fabrics uses by the company are made from petroleum products:

And this makes North Face a partner with the oil & gas industry:

More companies should do this:

It may not end corporate virtue signaling, but they’d surely have to think twice about it:

Time to expose the “wannabe woke” companies out there:

***

