As we told you, last night, someone driving a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers in Lafayette Square near the White House.

#BREAKING: According to the @SecretService, the driver of a U-Haul is in custody after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House. @shomaristone was the FIRST on scene with a LIVE report. DETAILS HERE ➖ https://t.co/OlDdHgALCs pic.twitter.com/jK4Sdq17CA — Sierra Fox (@thesierrafox) May 23, 2023

This was a pretty big deal anyway, but once we found out that there was reportedly a Nazi flag in the truck, well, that’s when this story really got kicked into high gear.

NEW: Investigators pulled what appears to be a Nazi flag out of the U-Haul, but they haven't provided any further details. Here's what we know: https://t.co/cXt81Ji2NA pic.twitter.com/jBsb1uPJA3 — Troy Pope (@troycpope) May 23, 2023

Driver detained as truck crashes near White House; Nazi flag found | Reuters https://t.co/Vz9UUU95Gk — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 23, 2023

A Nazi flag is a clear sign that this was an attack carried out by a rabid white supremacist. Like, what more proof do you need, right?

Well, as we noted, some people out there actually thought that a little more proof was necessary. After all, who drives around in a U-Haul with a Nazi flag inside? Was this just one of those false-flag things?

An empty box truck hits the barriers in front of the White House at low speeds. The driver surrenders. The Secret Service / FBI conveniently places “evidence” in a perfect camera photo op. They then roll it up. This is not how you process evidence, and they know it. pic.twitter.com/VxZdCe4dzZ — Ryan Cunningham (@rycunni) May 23, 2023

Yeah, cops always remove evidence from a vehicle and lay it out on the floor said no one ever. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 23, 2023

It does seem a little unusual …

All of the top replies on this tweet are conspiracy theorists and right wingers shouting ‘false flag’. What a wonderful website this has become. https://t.co/KbO4LrPprn — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 23, 2023

Unfortunately for Mehdi Hasan, those “conspiracy theorists and right wingers shouting ‘false flag'” might have been onto something after all:

Breaking News: I have a very reliable tip that the driver of the U-haul that crashed into Lafayette Square near the White House gate is Sai Varshith Kandula. This pic is from his Missouri Driver's License. pic.twitter.com/XNLmN9l39J — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 23, 2023

Interesting.

Just in: @usparkpolicepio ID man charged w ramming a truck into barricades by the White House last night as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri. — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) May 23, 2023

He faces the following charges: “assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, threatening to kill / kidnap / inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.” — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) May 23, 2023

We’re not quite ready to rush to judgment about this, but we do feel pretty comfortable assuming that when Mehdi Hasan was implying that the driver was a white supremacist neo-Nazi, he wasn’t picturing someone who looked like that.

Did they confirm that it was a Nazi flag and not the other kind of swastika? pic.twitter.com/pflZQMnIVS — Max. (@MaxNordau) May 23, 2023

A few years ago, there was a movement among South Asians to reclaim the swastika as a symbol of peace. Will be interesting if that's the story Kandula goes with for why he had the flag. https://t.co/1aP7ABAJLi — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 23, 2023

Perhaps the police can ask him about that. We certainly have some questions we’d like answered.

The face of white supremacy. https://t.co/8oeRJI2OW2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 23, 2023

Straight out of Central Casting… — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) May 23, 2023

He's as white as me! — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 23, 2023

White supremacist terrorists are so hard for the FBI to recruit that they had to issue an H1B visa for one https://t.co/wzpyMrgXeh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 23, 2023

NY Times art department rn: pic.twitter.com/jjZpnS9j8p — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) May 23, 2023

We’ll continue to wait for more information before drawing any conclusions. And it’s important to point out that, weird as it may sound, there are examples of white supremacists who aren’t white, so there is technically a chance that the driver could be some kind of neo-Nazi type. Stranger things have happened.

But if it turns out that Sai Varshith Kandula is not, in fact, a white supremacist, expect this story to disappear pretty quickly.

