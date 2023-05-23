As we told you, last night, someone driving a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers in Lafayette Square near the White House.

This was a pretty big deal anyway, but once we found out that there was reportedly a Nazi flag in the truck, well, that’s when this story really got kicked into high gear.

A Nazi flag is a clear sign that this was an attack carried out by a rabid white supremacist. Like, what more proof do you need, right?

Well, as we noted, some people out there actually thought that a little more proof was necessary. After all, who drives around in a U-Haul with a Nazi flag inside? Was this just one of those false-flag things?

It does seem a little unusual …

Unfortunately for Mehdi Hasan, those “conspiracy theorists and right wingers shouting ‘false flag'” might have been onto something after all:

Interesting.

We’re not quite ready to rush to judgment about this, but we do feel pretty comfortable assuming that when Mehdi Hasan was implying that the driver was a white supremacist neo-Nazi, he wasn’t picturing someone who looked like that.

Perhaps the police can ask him about that. We certainly have some questions we’d like answered.

We’ll continue to wait for more information before drawing any conclusions. And it’s important to point out that, weird as it may sound, there are examples of white supremacists who aren’t white, so there is technically a chance that the driver could be some kind of neo-Nazi type. Stranger things have happened.

But if it turns out that Sai Varshith Kandula is not, in fact, a white supremacist, expect this story to disappear pretty quickly.

***

