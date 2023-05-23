This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies: All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

Last night, someone rammed a large U-Haul truck into barriers protecting the White House and local news was on the case:

#BREAKING Uhaul truck crashes in Lafayette Square near White House. Hay-Adams & Sofitel evacuated. St Regis Hotel on lockdown. Secret Service investigating. @shomaristone with live coverage tonight. Stay with @fox5dc #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/1zRHcPNi9n — angie goff (@OhMyGOFF) May 23, 2023

BREAKING: Right now, the Secret Service is using a robot to search the U-HAUL truck that collided with security barriers at Lafayette Square near the White House. @fox5dc @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QvhpOyM44V — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 23, 2023

The evacuation of multiple buildings makes sense as a precaution. A similar sized Ryder truck was used in the Oklahoma City bombing.

NEW VIDEO: Chris says he was walking home from his run on the mall when he witnessed uhaul driver ram the barricade at Lafayette Park near White House a second time.

"I decided it was time to get the hell out of there" he says 📹: @itszaboji

Stay with @fox5dc #breaking #dc pic.twitter.com/hE3JoRCFV5 — angie goff (@OhMyGOFF) May 23, 2023

#BREAKING: According to the @SecretService, the driver of a U-Haul is in custody after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House. @shomaristone was the FIRST on scene with a LIVE report. DETAILS HERE ➖ https://t.co/OlDdHgALCs pic.twitter.com/jK4Sdq17CA — Sierra Fox (@thesierrafox) May 23, 2023

#BREAKING Witness tells me he saw the driver of a #Uhaul truck try not once BUT TWICE Live report coming up at 11pm on @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/SCzSOKQxDj — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) May 23, 2023

Later she explained to a commenter that she meant to say that the person tried twice to drive into the barrier. If that is correct then it would be hard to believe this was an accident.

Took this photo of the White House and immediately heard a crash behind me. Figured someone may have accidentally crashed until the U-Haul backed up and once again tried to break through the barriers. Shoutout to the Secret Service Police for their quick response and action! pic.twitter.com/qIq3PbBJFj — Benjamin Berger (@BenB005) May 23, 2023

A few other photos from the incident, one being the individual being arrested. pic.twitter.com/NdBoL9Bu8M — Benjamin Berger (@BenB005) May 23, 2023

And here’s an important detail. According to this producer at WUSA9, law enforcement pulled the flag out of the truck, so it was them who laid it on the ground:

NEW: Investigators pulled what appears to be a Nazi flag out of the U-Haul, but they haven't provided any further details. Here's what we know: https://t.co/cXt81Ji2NA pic.twitter.com/jBsb1uPJA3 — Troy Pope (@troycpope) May 23, 2023

However, in terms of reactions, what we think is interesting is how many people were declaring that this is a false flag operation. We are not saying they are right (we need more evidence than this), but the reaction is interesting:

Oh, look. The U-Haul truck that “crashed” outside of the White House tonight was conveniently carrying a “Nazi flag.” The PSYOP is way too obvious these days. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/TmnrkYvQKz — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) May 23, 2023

Here's a quick analysis: WHY? Why crash a U-Haul truck with a "Nazi flag" into White House barriers? What's the motive? Get arrested? For what? Or maybe, hear me out, maybe this was staged by people who need "Nazi" bogeymen to distract us from failed policies. Just a thought. https://t.co/Pp2TeFTBFP — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 23, 2023

Just imagine. Renting a whole entire uhaul truck only to put a single nazi flag in the back before a weak attempt at an "attack" 100% staged. — Rusty (@Rusty_Foxxo) May 23, 2023

Seems planted intentionally.

The whole uhaul truck.

Its such lazy writing.

"Oh no we're suddenly having a massive white supremacist attack, just like we have warned everyone about for decades."

"Oh we have to react now." https://t.co/54aRJhHZ0P — Todd Tucker (@TOrionRelicz) May 23, 2023

While the FBI and DOJ staged a uHaul Nazi flag truck “attack” tonight near the White House grounds for the press… The spray of real bullets flying around DC neighborhoods goes on night after night, unabated https://t.co/EDliE8BMIJ — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 23, 2023

That poor uhaul van was just out getting a subway sandwich and then it was assaulted and had a nazi flag put in it. It had been temporarily blinded after having bleach poured on its headlights. While fleeing home it accidentally crashed into the gates to the whitehouse. — Minitru Approved Content (@MinistryApprove) May 23, 2023

Okay, that is pretty funny, regardless of whether you agree with the Tweeter’s suspicions. Ditto with this one:

CNN has released an image of the suspects in the U-Haul wreck outside the White House pic.twitter.com/eBzxJ0UzPY — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) May 23, 2023

And more than a few people honed in on this perfect image:

You’re telling me someone drove a Uhaul with nothing but a Nazi flag in it, tried to ram it into the White House, got stuck on a curb, then the police spread out the flag on the pavement so the media can get it in the shot… The Left needed a narrative change. They got it. pic.twitter.com/iWETUky14f — ItsAScraperG ^^ Involuntary Grifter 🦁 (@ItsAScraperG) May 23, 2023

Let me get this straight… so you are telling me a guy with a Nazi flag in an empty Uhaul Truck randomly plowed into a White House barricade at low speeds, then gave up immediately and got arrested, and the FBI laid out the flag in front of the truck for the perfect photo op? — Blehhhhhhcat (@CinderellaErine) May 23, 2023

While we are nowhere near ready to declare it a false flag (no pun intended), certainly the act of laying the flag on the ground is inexcusable. This is potential evidence. What on earth was it doing unprotected on the ground? And by laying it there, they gave fuel to those who think the entire thing is a false flag operation.

Of course, one Tweeter offered this tongue-in-cheek tip for the next rammer:

if you want to attack the white house in a uhaul van, sucess would require a rainbow flag , they would lower all barriers ,in you go — bill smith (@billsmith6060) May 23, 2023

Heh.

