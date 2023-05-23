This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies: All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

Last night, someone rammed a large U-Haul truck into barriers protecting the White House and local news was on the case:

The evacuation of multiple buildings makes sense as a precaution. A similar sized Ryder truck was used in the Oklahoma City bombing.

Later she explained to a commenter that she meant to say that the person tried twice to drive into the barrier. If that is correct then it would be hard to believe this was an accident.

And here’s an important detail. According to this producer at WUSA9, law enforcement pulled the flag out of the truck, so it was them who laid it on the ground:

However, in terms of reactions, what we think is interesting is how many people were declaring that this is a false flag operation. We are not saying they are right (we need more evidence than this), but the reaction is interesting:

 

Okay, that is pretty funny, regardless of whether you agree with the Tweeter’s suspicions. Ditto with this one:

And more than a few people honed in on this perfect image:

While we are nowhere near ready to declare it a false flag (no pun intended), certainly the act of laying the flag on the ground is inexcusable. This is potential evidence. What on earth was it doing unprotected on the ground? And by laying it there, they gave fuel to those who think the entire thing is a false flag operation.

Of course, one Tweeter offered this tongue-in-cheek tip for the next rammer:

Heh.

***

