Another day, another insufferable episode of “The View.”

And another day of cohost Joy Behar behaving like an ignorant jackhole. This time, she made an ass of herself discussing Tim Scott and Clarence Thomas’ blackness as she understands it. And, as she understands it, they don’t know what it’s really like to be black in America.

Watch:

White woman Joy Behar declares that Justice Clarence Thomas and Sen. Tim Scott have no clue what it's like to be a black man in America.

"[They believe] in pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, rather than understanding the racism that African Americans face in this country." pic.twitter.com/zIFFge8YrV — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 23, 2023

Transcript:

“And [Tim Scott’s] one of these guys who … you know, he’s like Clarence Thomas, black Republican who believes in pulling yourself by your bootstraps, rather than, to me, understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country, and other minorities. He doesn’t get it. Neither does, uh, Clarence. And that’s why they’re Republicans.” [Laughter from the audience, because it’s such a hilarious observation or whatever.]

Joy knows firsthand what it's like to be black in America. She's worn blackface after all.

LINK: https://t.co/XqkPkVAzXA pic.twitter.com/h2b9wrFaRO — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 23, 2023

Racism is definitely a huge part of her brand. And if she thinks she’s got a handle on how black people are supposed to look, it makes perfect sense that she’d fancy herself as some kind of authority on how they’re supposed to think.

People like Tim Scott and Clarence Thomas should really be grateful to Joy Behar for educating them on the black American experience. And once they can start living down to Joy’s expectations, maybe they’ll realize that liberal white women really do know what’s best for black people.

In which Joy Behar white-splains being a black man to Tim Scott and Clarence Thomas. https://t.co/hKcjzx88H3 — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) May 23, 2023

Only white women are allowed to tell black conservatives how they should feel about their lives. https://t.co/bqEGKNhJYD — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) May 23, 2023

A white woman lecturing black men on racism is the perfect image for wokism. https://t.co/DjuPpMgyz8 — Holden (@Holden114) May 23, 2023

All it needs is for Behar to suggest Thomas read Ibram X Kendi so he can understand racism. — Holden (@Holden114) May 23, 2023

She might as well have suggested that. Lord knows she’s ignorant enough to do it.

Oh yes, Thomas who is 74 years old and Tim Scott who is 56, know nothing about racism. 🙄🙄🙄 Has she ever read their stories? Apparently not. https://t.co/X3WI5z6jjF — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) May 23, 2023

We’d bet good money that she definitely has not.

This is an example of outgroup homogeneity bias where you assume everyone who isn't in your group is the same. Clarence Thomas's didn't arrive to his philosophy via boot straps conservatism, he was a black nationalist as a young adult and admirer of Louis Farrakhan. https://t.co/2vNGnvTaKh — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 23, 2023

Well, that would certainly throw another wrench into Behar’s argument, wouldn’t it?

I wrote about how Clarence Thomas’ origin story elicits the anger of people like Joy Behar … https://t.co/OW4mK8rRXh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 23, 2023

At this point we’ve lost count of how many wrenches Joy Behar’s been hit with. Judging by the fact that she only seems to get stupider and more wrong with each passing day, the number must be pretty high.

If there is a ignorant take to be had, she is always the first to have it. — The Crazzzy Conservative (@canderson93) May 23, 2023

***

***

