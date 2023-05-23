Another day, another insufferable episode of “The View.”

And another day of cohost Joy Behar behaving like an ignorant jackhole. This time, she made an ass of herself discussing Tim Scott and Clarence Thomas’ blackness as she understands it. And, as she understands it, they don’t know what it’s really like to be black in America.

Watch:

Transcript:

“And [Tim Scott’s] one of these guys who … you know, he’s like Clarence Thomas, black Republican who believes in pulling yourself by your bootstraps, rather than, to me, understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country, and other minorities. He doesn’t get it. Neither does, uh, Clarence. And that’s why they’re Republicans.” [Laughter from the audience, because it’s such a hilarious observation or whatever.]

Racism is definitely a huge part of her brand. And if she thinks she’s got a handle on how black people are supposed to look, it makes perfect sense that she’d fancy herself as some kind of authority on how they’re supposed to think.

People like Tim Scott and Clarence Thomas should really be grateful to Joy Behar for educating them on the black American experience. And once they can start living down to Joy’s expectations, maybe they’ll realize that liberal white women really do know what’s best for black people.

Trending

She might as well have suggested that. Lord knows she’s ignorant enough to do it.

We’d bet good money that she definitely has not.

Well, that would certainly throw another wrench into Behar’s argument, wouldn’t it?

At this point we’ve lost count of how many wrenches Joy Behar’s been hit with. Judging by the fact that she only seems to get stupider and more wrong with each passing day, the number must be pretty high.

***

Related:

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar wind each other up about GOP trying to take blacks’ and women’s right to vote and ultimately ‘destroy us’ [videos]

‘The View’s’ Joy Behar unaware that black Americans own guns too

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackblack republicansbootstrapsClarence ThomasJoy BeharracismRepublicanrepublicanssystemic racismTim Scott