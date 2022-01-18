It really is a wonder that there’s not a line of conservative women around the block clamoring for a chance to become the conservative voice at “The View.” Just a big ol’ mystery:

Whoopi warns of the GOP's "big plan" to steal voting rights from black Americans then steal them from women.

She goes on to claim that schools are no longer allowed to teach kids about Anne Frank, the Holocaust, and slavery.

Behar says the right wants to destroy the country. pic.twitter.com/lnk0qigVgq — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 18, 2022

Building off of that, Behar asserts of Republicans: "You cannot reason with these people. They are shameless, and they will destroy us."

The panel doubles down and declares that the GOP is trying to take the right to vote away from women. "It's happening!" pic.twitter.com/uWGdp9oNTO — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 18, 2022

The irony of (in the first vid) saying people "want to be manipulated" when you're spewing this kind of hatred and dangerous rhetoric. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 18, 2022

That irony is not lost on us.

But it’s definitely lost on the ladies of “The View.” A lost of things are lost on them.

tHeY aRe dOiNg wHaT tHeY aRe aCcUsInG yOu oF dOiNg. https://t.co/1R80pnl1U6 — Eduardo Gearhart (@Eddie753) January 18, 2022

Cable news isn't the only place one can find misinformation. https://t.co/z2Fkipo1Qb — BatMN (@_BatMN_) January 18, 2022

These are crazy people. — Michael Green (@MichaelGreen77) January 18, 2022

To put it mildly.

They've lost whatever was left of their minds. https://t.co/X7JlWjUfS7 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 18, 2022

They’re just gone.

What planet are these people living on? https://t.co/t0cHySvccq — In The Middle (@UnhingedCenter) January 18, 2022

We’re not exactly sure, but we’d bet money that its atmosphere comprises a variety of noxious gases.

