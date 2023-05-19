We’d suggest that someone at MSNBC do a wellness check on “All In” host Chris Hayes, but we already know what they’ll find when they show up at his house: a broken man in a fetal position, ranting incoherently about Ron DeSantis. And crying into his sweater, of course.

DeSantis has broken poor Chris’ already-fragile little brain by — *checks notes* — officially criminalizing the physical and chemical mutilation of minor children in the name of “gender affirmation.”

This was Chris last night on his show:

Ron DeSantis: "If you're coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I'm standing in your way." Chris Hayes: "That guy you saw there, with the tough guy swagger about freedom, is going to decide…what kind of care [your child] can get" https://t.co/CcjgtCoYQJ pic.twitter.com/ONr82fiYB8 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 19, 2023

"Telling parents how they can or cannot raise their own children is among the most authoritarian things a government can do," says @chrislhayes. "That is exactly what Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party in Florida … are doing." pic.twitter.com/tcYOrP0F0h — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) May 19, 2023

Gov. DeSantis signed a ban on gender-affirming care for minors in Florida. @ChrisLHayes: "The right-wing movement that gave us this new law…is the very same group of people that screamed about parental rights for years amid the pandemic" pic.twitter.com/lkaZSAFip5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 19, 2023

If you look closely enough, you can see the spittle forming in the corners of his mouth.

The legislature and courts are deciding that, Chris. — B (@diplodink) May 19, 2023

That’s an important point. It’s not as though Ron DeSantis pulled a Joe Biden and did an end-run around the legislature and issued a decree. The state house and senate passed the law, and DeSantis signed it.

And you know what? DeSantis was right to sign it. Because not only does it defend parental rights, but it defends the rights of minor children as well. Minor children who are not old enough to consent to radical surgery and chemical interventions.

.@chrislhayes, Honest question: Do you believe parents should be able to prevent their minor-aged children from getting gender-transitioning surgery? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 19, 2023

Honest answer: Chris Hayes is pro-child-mutilation. Don’t take our word for it; take Chris’. His meltdown spilled over onto Twitter, where he continued to shame the people who are taking action to protect minor children. Action that is sadly necessary in 2023 because there are sickos out there like Chris Hayes who think 12-year-old girls need elective mastectomies and 12-year-old boys need their penises chopped off and the scraps twisted into something resembling a mangled vagina.

The law DeSantis signed in Florida banning care for trans kids is despicable and a frontal assault on the vaunted "parental rights" he and his ideological cohort have been screaming about for years. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 19, 2023

In Florida, you no longer get to make healthcare decisions for your own child: Ron DeSantis makes them. It doesn't matter what you think is best for your kids, Ron tells you. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 19, 2023

If we have kids, and we have to choose between trusting Chris Hayes or Ron DeSantis to have their best interests at heart, we’re picking Ron DeSantis every time. We’re picking the guy who isn’t fighting for the nonexistent “right” to wreak lifelong havoc on children’s developing bodies and brains.

Maybe when Chris was a kid, he needed someone to care about his developing brain, and nobody did. That would certainly explain how he ended up where he is now.

Just to be clear here .. If @chrislhayes believes in parental rights so much, I guess he agrees that parents should be able to stop their minor children from having an abortion without their permission. Correct? Does he think parental rights are absolute? https://t.co/Pa8CZuSsvM — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 19, 2023

If parental rights are NOT absolute, then we are talking about debating tradeoffs…if acknowledge this, acknowledge there are times minors may need to get abortions without parental consent (incest, for example) and there are times the state needs to protect kids from parents. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 19, 2023

For Chris, it’s very simple: if it’s not woke, he’s against it.

does Hayes support or oppose the Massachusetts proposal to take away people's kids if they don't let them get puberty blockers? If this is about "parental rights," should he not oppose it?https://t.co/cjMOot7bjm — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) May 19, 2023

I oppose it. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 19, 2023

Do you, though, Chris? How can you truly oppose it if you think it’s wrong for Ron DeSantis to give parents the right to know what medical procedures are being performed on their kids?

And, you would support a bill giving parents the right to have to be informed of abortions for minor children, correct? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 19, 2023

He doesn't have to answer me (I am a nobody) but note that he still can't answer the above question. Or refuses to, because he knows his honest answer undermines his entire argument. https://t.co/b6Lsr604bs — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 19, 2023

Ding, ding, ding!

If it is creepy and invasive for govt to get between parents and their children on gender dysphoria issues… Is it not also creepy and invasive to allow govt to get between parents and their children on abortion issues? But he supports one, and not the other. Ask yourself why. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 19, 2023

Because he’s a hypocrite who, like Karine Jean-Pierre and Joe Biden et al., thinks all your children are belong to the State.

Spoiler alert: They’re not the good guys.

Oh I see the people that want to force an 11 year old to give birth to her rapist's child have very very strong opinions on "child abuse." — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 19, 2023

Care is not banned, radical interventions are. Kids with gender dysphoria should be talked to, not mutilated. — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) May 19, 2023

No! Mutilate them, says Chris. It’s healthy!

This is just false. All care is banned including puberty blockers, *which are still legal and prescribable to minors for other purposes*. It's entirely about the ideology and not the medicine. https://t.co/duSGh6RyNX — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 19, 2023

“It’s entirely about the ideology and not the medicine.” And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what we call shameless projection. The medicine says that puberty blockers are not only not reversible, but that they can cause lifelong health problems, including sexual dysfunction and sterility. It’s the people whose chief concern is pushing the ideology who pose a threat to vulnerable children who may or may not genuinely be struggling with their sexuality. Chris falls into that latter category. Chris is one of those people.

Never knew making your otherwise healthy kid a eunuch was a healthcare decision https://t.co/MXa9BA8rTA — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) May 19, 2023

Again, it’ll be a cold day in hell before we allow Chris Hayes to have a say in what is and is not healthy for our kids.

Does Chris ever bring up lobotomy? Because the other side argues this is equivalent to a lobotomy — a procedure that only does major harm. If he doesn't bring this up — if he doesn't take on the other side's actual argument — this is just pointless noise. https://t.co/UDPHiCP6jm — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 19, 2023

You can argue that parents can lobotomize their children. And you can argue that injecting kids with hormones and amputating their genitals is not bad like lobotomies. Or you can just make pointless noise. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 19, 2023

Or — and this is worth considering — you can admit this "gender-affirming care" is as horrible as it seems and should be stopped by any rational, moral people. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 19, 2023

Just admit it, Chris. Or — and we cannot emphasize this enough — you have the right to get bent.

In Florida we don’t let you mutilate your children. We also don’t let you murder or starve or sexually abuse your children. And we’re not sorry that it upsets you. https://t.co/TMzDdQP8nh — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 19, 2023

***

Related:

Texas mom’s reaction to Texas bill banning ‘gender-affirmation care’ has us terrified for her kids

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

