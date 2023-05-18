In case you missed it, yesterday, both houses of the Texas State Legislature passed a bill banning “gender-affirming care” for minor children. Despite how the MSM are framing it (“transphobic!” “anti-trans!” “bigoted!” “hateful!”), this is unequivocally good news for the children of Texas.

More from CBS News:

The bill, which now moves to the governor’s desk, bans hormone therapies, puberty blockers and surgeries for people under 18 in the state. An exception was made for transgender minors who were already receiving care before June 1, 2023. However, the bill said those children “shall wean off” any drugs prescribed for the purposes of gender-affirming care. The bill does not specify how long patients would have to stop taking the drugs, only that it should be done “over a period of time and in a manner that is safe and medically appropriate and that minimizes the risk of complications.” The bill, officially called S.B. 14, was passed by the Texas House on Monday and the Senate followed suit Wednesday. The legislation had faced opposition from Democratic lawmakers and demonstrators staged multiple protests as the bill made its way through the legislature. Several protesters were forcibly removed from the state capitol earlier in May during a demonstration.

Now, a big reason that the MSM have been so devoted to framing a bill to protect the wellbeing of minors as unthinkably horrible is that instead of listening to the people whose bodies and brains are actually affected by so-called “gender-affirmation care,” they’re choosing instead to take all of their cues from attention-seeking adults who should absolutely no better. We’re talking about physicians who perform “gender-affirmation care” procedures on minor children, and parents whose own selfishness and desire for the spotlight far outweighs any concern they may have for their children’s welfare. Like Rachel, this Texas mom of a “transgender daughter,” who got an MSNBC hit out of the deal:

Texas mother upset over genital mutilation surgery being banned for minors: “Our daughter transitioned socially when she was five years old” pic.twitter.com/ko9rdeUkiT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2023

Good God.

Cont'd: "My husband really struggled with it … I often say that it was the rest of us transitioning. She knew exactly who she was from the day she was born, as long as she could talk." pic.twitter.com/hgw94r1Qrp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2023

No, sorry. You know what? No. Just no.

Rachel is sitting there accusing Texas Republicans of not caring about the welfare of vulnerable kids, which is such insane projection, we can’t even. According to Rachel, puberty blockers are “completely reversible” (they most definitely are not and there is no scientific evidence to suggest that they are) and minor kids need to have gender-affirmation surgery because it’s “medically necessary” to cement their gender identities, even though “socially transitioning” is the biggest factor in the transitioning process (it obviously pales in comparison to chemical and physical interventions). And Rachel’s deliberate conflation of “gender-affirmation care” for kids and parental rights is so outrageously dishonest … parents having the right to know what their kids are being taught in school is not the same thing as parents having the “right” to mutilate their children who are not mature enough to consent to life-altering procedures.

There’s a term for what people like Rachel are doing to their kids:

Child abuse — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 18, 2023

That’s the one.

that's child abuse — ❌BigMamaTEA❌ (@GBigmamatea) May 18, 2023

This is child abuse.

Prison. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) May 18, 2023

It’s a bona fide mental illness that afflicts parents like Rachel.

Transhausen by proxy — 𝔖𝔥𝔲𝔟-𝔑𝔦𝔤𝔤𝔲𝔯𝔞𝔱𝔥🇺🇸 (@shub1niggurath) May 18, 2023

It’d be one thing if their delusions didn’t affect anyone around them. But it’s affecting their kids. It’s screwing up their kids. It’s causing a lifelong struggle with physical health and mental health and self-image and all-around quality of life. And they don’t even care. They think they’re the heroes.

What radical trans activists are doing is nothing short of terrifying. And if you’re not seeing red right now, you’re not looking hard enough.

