It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from our stunning media firefighters or our brave Biden administration regarding March’s deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Six innocent people are still dead, and we still don’t have any idea as to why.

Well, we have an idea … a trans shooter shot up a Christian school, the same Christian school she had attended. And then there’s this interesting little detail of which we were previously unaware:

So Hale allegedly shot through a stained-glass Adam in the cathedral attached to Covenant School. Seems like there might be some symbolism there, maybe? At the very least, it seems like something that a diligent media and Justice Department would want to dig into a little further, no?

Trending

Yeah, we’d hear from the media and Biden administration pretty quickly. As quickly as we heard from the media and Biden administration right after the Covenant shooting, until they found out who the shooter was, that is.

Boy, wouldn’t that be something?

Alas, we know exactly what we can expect from the media and White House on this: nothing. Not a damn thing.

Not in the slightest.

Something tells us we could be waiting a very, very long time for that manifesto.

***

Related:

Release of Covenant School shooter’s manifesto ‘delayed’ due to lawsuits

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AdamAudrey HalechristianChristianityCovenant Shootinghate crime