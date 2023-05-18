It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from our stunning media firefighters or our brave Biden administration regarding March’s deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Six innocent people are still dead, and we still don’t have any idea as to why.

Well, we have an idea … a trans shooter shot up a Christian school, the same Christian school she had attended. And then there’s this interesting little detail of which we were previously unaware:

I did not know that the Covenant shooter took a detour from the school to the cathedral in order to shoot out the stained glass figure of Adamhttps://t.co/TDTcR7FAAt pic.twitter.com/g6QK5quXfX — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 18, 2023

So Hale allegedly shot through a stained-glass Adam in the cathedral attached to Covenant School. Seems like there might be some symbolism there, maybe? At the very least, it seems like something that a diligent media and Justice Department would want to dig into a little further, no?

Seems like a Hate Crime to me. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 18, 2023

If a school shooter specifically detoured to attack a Muslim religious symbol I don't think there'd be much dispute about whether it was a religious hate motivated crime. https://t.co/aTXT1bMeT5 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 18, 2023

Yeah, we’d hear from the media and Biden administration pretty quickly. As quickly as we heard from the media and Biden administration right after the Covenant shooting, until they found out who the shooter was, that is.

(Adam actually is a Muslim religious symbol too, so maybe now people will have some curiosity about the nature of this attack?) — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 18, 2023

Boy, wouldn’t that be something?

Alas, we know exactly what we can expect from the media and White House on this: nothing. Not a damn thing.

Merrick Garland declared the Buffalo shooting a hate crime in 3 weeks. This shooting has disappeared. Nothing from the DOJ. Nothing from the media. https://t.co/bZbjsbApTF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2023

It's weird that the media hasn't widely reported on that. Oh, wait. No, it's not weird at all. — Chris (@ChrisSeay104) May 18, 2023

Not in the slightest.

Nice, unreported event there. Still waiting on the shooter’s manifesto and motivations. https://t.co/1UTX6qzJ8f — Paul Seale (@paulvseale) May 18, 2023

Something tells us we could be waiting a very, very long time for that manifesto.

This may be the closest we'll get to seeing the shooter's manifesto https://t.co/LRFGJo0vgr — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) May 18, 2023

***

Related:

Release of Covenant School shooter’s manifesto ‘delayed’ due to lawsuits

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!