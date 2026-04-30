Judge Halves Rapist’s Sentence Noting He’s an African American Male Who’s ‘Experienced Thi...
Texas Judge Clears Way for Work to Resume on Muslim-Centric EPIC City
VIP
DeSantis 'Scared' of Marc Elias? Florida's Shifted 20 Points Red and the Court...
Democrats Deliver: PA House Democrats Pass Bill Banning Whites-Only Housing
Jonathan Turley Lists Ways Dems Are Patriotically Ushering in America's 250th Anniversary
Fatah Officials Accuse IDF of Training Rats to Attack Palestinian Children
MeidasTouch Correspondent Reports on Saturday Night’s ‘Dinner Incident’
Libs Like Keith Olbermann Debate the Real Meaning of '86', Insist It's Not...
'He Should Withdraw the Statement, IMMEDIATELY!' — Trump Hammers Jeffries for Calling SCOT...
Jasmine Crockett Calls Wheelchair-Bound Gov. Abbott a 'DEI Hire' — 'A Tree Made...
Jim Acosta Starts Ticking After Learning 60 Minutes Edited Down Trump’s Interview
Hasan Piker’s Luxury Lenin LARP: $5K Cartier Ring Meets Pristine, Unread Bolshevik Bible
Sen. Jack Reed Questions Pete Hegseth’s ‘Intense Interest in Christianity’ and Nationalism
'Dems Need More Oyster Farmers' (Austernzüchter): Sen. Tina Smith Endorses Actual Nazi for...

Report: Planned Parenthood Used Codeword ‘Benghazi’ to Hide Millions in PPP Loans

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 30, 2026
AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

Back in January, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it was opening a review of more than $88 million in COVID-era Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to Planned Parenthood. SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said at the time that "Planned Parenthood Federation of America was never eligible to receive a dime in pandemic-era relief from taxpayers."

Advertisement

The PPP loan controversy has resurfaced, as Sen. Joni Ernst is trying to find out what the loans had to do with Benghazi.

The post continues:

… million in COVID-era loans to a top Biden political ally, there must be accountability!

"… that their intent?"

Recommended

Judge Halves Rapist’s Sentence Noting He’s an African American Male Who’s ‘Experienced This Society’
Brett T.
Advertisement

The post continues:

… Planned Parenthood records with Congress.

That’s why I’m calling for a full investigation from @TheJusticeDept

They probably knew that any Democratic administration would have no interest in touching anything with the word Benghazi attached to it.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Affiliates who are found to have provided incorrect or false eligibility certifications will be subject to severe penalties, including repayment of the loan, ineligibility for loan forgiveness, and possible referral for civil or criminal penalties," reads the January press release. It would be nice if there were criminal penalties.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COVID-19 JOE BIDEN JONI ERNST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Halves Rapist’s Sentence Noting He’s an African American Male Who’s ‘Experienced This Society’
Brett T.
HEH: Jessica Tarlov Insisting Republicans Are Just GASLIGHTING About Dems' Violent Rhetoric Goes SO WRONG
Sam J.
Texas Judge Clears Way for Work to Resume on Muslim-Centric EPIC City
Brett T.
We Didn't Think Anyone Could Crash and BURN As Much As Katie Porter Just Did ... We Were WRONG (Watch)
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley Lists Ways Dems Are Patriotically Ushering in America's 250th Anniversary
Doug P.
Democrats Deliver: PA House Democrats Pass Bill Banning Whites-Only Housing
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Judge Halves Rapist’s Sentence Noting He’s an African American Male Who’s ‘Experienced This Society’ Brett T.
Advertisement