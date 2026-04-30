Report: Planned Parenthood Used Codeword ‘Benghazi’ to Hide Millions in PPP Loans

Back in January, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it was opening a review of more than $88 million in COVID-era Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to Planned Parenthood. SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said at the time that "Planned Parenthood Federation of America was never eligible to receive a dime in pandemic-era relief from taxpayers."

Advertisement

The PPP loan controversy has resurfaced, as Sen. Joni Ernst is trying to find out what the loans had to do with Benghazi.

🧵 What’s Benghazi have to do with Planned Parenthood?



I’ve asked @TheJusticeDept to investigate why Biden’s top SBA officials concealed their Planned Parenthood loan discussions with the codeword “Benghazi.”



If codewords were used to evade congressional oversight into $90+… pic.twitter.com/1Oh8Ejt2Uf — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) April 28, 2026

The post continues:

… million in COVID-era loans to a top Biden political ally, there must be accountability!

Codeword: Benghazi



The head of Biden’s SBA hid her June 2021 Planned Parenthood meeting behind the codeword “Benghazi.”



I’ve asked DOJ to investigate these meetings and emails as possible record concealments – which would be a federal crime! pic.twitter.com/biANMbgvKE — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) April 28, 2026

Why the codewords?



In 2021, Biden’s top lawyer at SBA messaged SBA’s chief of staff asking for a meeting on “Benghazi (Planned Parenthood)."



"Yes, let’s talk Benghazi,” he wrote back.



Calling Planned Parenthood discussions Benghazi likely evaded congressional inquiries.



Was… pic.twitter.com/iRA8k7GHlm — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) April 28, 2026

"… that their intent?"

Since serving in the Senate, SBA Administrator and friend @KLoeffler has looked into SBA’s $90+ million handout to Planned Parenthood. I asked @SBAgov to pull all SBA records with the “Benghazi” codeword in them.



Now we know why the Biden administration didn’t want to share its… pic.twitter.com/uq7SVLpFKy — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) April 28, 2026

The post continues:

… Planned Parenthood records with Congress. That’s why I’m calling for a full investigation from @TheJusticeDept

OMG



The Biden regime funneled $90 million of our tax dollars to Planned Parenthood in the form of forgivable PPP loans and referred to it as “Benghazi” in internal emails to hide it.



People should go to prison for this. Most corrupt admin in history — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 29, 2026

I’m so sick of seeing how DC criminals keep getting away with these things. Enough is enough — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 29, 2026

And then Planned Parenthood turned around and donated tens of millions of it to the DNC for campaign funding. Every tax paying America funded the Dem Party’s campaign regardless of who you voted for.



RICO. — Mytu Cents ✝️👑🇺🇸 (@0ffTh3Chain) April 29, 2026

But is there a bigger story here?



Why would they code it with that specific name, “Benghazi”? Especially that one. Could have used any name.



Did they make sure that any records requests relating to “Benghazi” would not be processed or slow walked for some reason? — Daniel Foster (@Daniel_Foster_x) April 29, 2026

They probably knew that any Democratic administration would have no interest in touching anything with the word Benghazi attached to it.

Sadly this will be also in the long list of unaccountable crimes that go unpunished. — Mrs.Mac (@roaminggnomes32) April 29, 2026

Advertisement

No Planned Parenthood closed for Covid lockdowns.



They were exempt in every state.



They were NEVER eligible for PPP loans.



This is pure fraud. — Layman's Terms (@MarkLayman12) April 29, 2026

If it was legal and ethical, why did they have to hide it? Someone needs to go to jail. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) April 29, 2026

Just the audacity to use “Benghazi” as a key word explains how they mock us, how they care zip for decency — brumars (@brumarsh) April 29, 2026

Not sure what is worse. Having this corruption and fraud revealed, or watching no one held accountable for it. — Lance Edelman (@Lance_Edelman) April 30, 2026

This is theft. It is was at all legal, they wouldn't have tried to hide it. People need to be criminally charged for this. — ThePipSquee (@SqueePip) April 29, 2026

The evidence is piling up. One day our grandchildren will look at this recent past in our country’s story and wonder how on earth were we so ignorant to all the fraud. — S. W. (@Erdnase) April 29, 2026

That name shows their contempt for us! — Snicklefritz (@K_E_doubleL_Y) April 29, 2026

Benghazi. Really. Wow. How f’ing disrespectful to the Benghazi 4.

Damn. — Joanie (@Joaniephotog) April 30, 2026

Giving it a deflection, diversionary name like "Benghazi" is a tacit admission of guilt. They knew it was wrong. — Teach.42 (@xxportmanteau89) April 29, 2026

Advertisement

At some point all this fraud becomes a joke since no one is held accountable — Jeff Muhle, CFA, CFP® ♟️ (@jjmuhle) April 29, 2026

"Affiliates who are found to have provided incorrect or false eligibility certifications will be subject to severe penalties, including repayment of the loan, ineligibility for loan forgiveness, and possible referral for civil or criminal penalties," reads the January press release. It would be nice if there were criminal penalties.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.