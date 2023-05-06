On April 27, Twitchy reported that the manifesto of Covenant School shooter Audrey (Austin) Hale was being readied for public release, at last. It was being “reviewed,” it was claimed. It seems the police have had plenty of time to review it, and even to rewrite it. Metro Nashville Councilwoman Courtney Johnston said law enforcement who’d seen the manifesto had told her it “keeps them up at night” and the Covenant shooting was “a small sliver” of what Hale wanted to do.

The New York Post is now reporting that the release of the manifesto has been delayed on the advice of lawyers.

Stephanie Pagones reports:

The release of Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto has been delayed yet again, as Metro Nashville Police Department officials claim their attorneys told them to hold off amid a pair of lawsuits.

The decision came just days after the MNPD and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said the materials would soon see the light of day.

“If this Covenant shooting incident is the basis on which this call by the governor is going out, they’re interested to know,” [lawyer John Harris, who is representing former Tennessee-area Sheriff James Hammond and the Tennessee Firearms Association Inc. in the lawsuit] said. “Was it really a mental health issue? Was it just an outright terrorist activity? Was there some private vendetta?”

Harris further argued the MNPD’s latest decision to withhold the manifesto goes against a “state statute that makes records available to the public presumptively.”

“The answers that Metro has given so far is that there’s an ongoing criminal investigation, which — looking at the facts and the other statements that they’ve made — one might question, knowing that the only person that’s been identified in the criminal activity has been deceased for a month.”

We’d seen Louisville mass shooter Connor Sturgeon’s manifesto within a day.

Trending

Police still haven’t released a motive, but you’d think the manifesto would make everything perfectly clear.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Audrey HaleCovenant School shootingdelayedlawsuitmanifestorelease