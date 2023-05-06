On April 27, Twitchy reported that the manifesto of Covenant School shooter Audrey (Austin) Hale was being readied for public release, at last. It was being “reviewed,” it was claimed. It seems the police have had plenty of time to review it, and even to rewrite it. Metro Nashville Councilwoman Courtney Johnston said law enforcement who’d seen the manifesto had told her it “keeps them up at night” and the Covenant shooting was “a small sliver” of what Hale wanted to do.

The New York Post is now reporting that the release of the manifesto has been delayed on the advice of lawyers.

Nashville officials say they will release shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto, then quickly back down https://t.co/Q4SfUiZxgN pic.twitter.com/GecNTdLDOI — New York Post (@nypost) May 5, 2023

Stephanie Pagones reports:

The release of Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto has been delayed yet again, as Metro Nashville Police Department officials claim their attorneys told them to hold off amid a pair of lawsuits. The decision came just days after the MNPD and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said the materials would soon see the light of day. … “If this Covenant shooting incident is the basis on which this call by the governor is going out, they’re interested to know,” [lawyer John Harris, who is representing former Tennessee-area Sheriff James Hammond and the Tennessee Firearms Association Inc. in the lawsuit] said. “Was it really a mental health issue? Was it just an outright terrorist activity? Was there some private vendetta?” Harris further argued the MNPD’s latest decision to withhold the manifesto goes against a “state statute that makes records available to the public presumptively.” “The answers that Metro has given so far is that there’s an ongoing criminal investigation, which — looking at the facts and the other statements that they’ve made — one might question, knowing that the only person that’s been identified in the criminal activity has been deceased for a month.”

We’d seen Louisville mass shooter Connor Sturgeon’s manifesto within a day.

Where are leaks when we need them? Hey you, in the Nashville PD, yes you. We can handle the truth. And millions of us will support you if you take a risk and leak this document. Give it to a trusted journalist and they will protect your identity. — Pippi Longshanks (@pippilongshanks) May 5, 2023

Release it and release the names of the people holding it back. — /EScapemyfate (@We_are_the_wall) May 5, 2023

I'd pay big money to know exactly how they're handling this behind closed doors. — zoochum (@zoochum) May 5, 2023

It is because it highlights the poison being put in the minds of our youth. Saying it exists, and then showing it exists, are two very different things. Right now, the agenda is to keep the public in the dark as long as possible. — Dr Bow Wow Who 🏴‍☠️ (@DrBowWowWho) May 5, 2023

This administration will not allow it to be released because it probably goes against their narrative of active shooters. — Brian C (@brianbc50) May 5, 2023

Did the FBI finish writing the manifesto yet? — Austin (@Rastafar_right) May 5, 2023

Guarantee someone in DC made a phone call to Nashville Just means we really, really need to see what’s in the Trans Terrorist manifesto https://t.co/tpnpEPdjFw — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 5, 2023

How does Nashville PD possess the authority to retain and conceal this sort of information? — Marcus Redd (@guyindelco) May 5, 2023

They really hoped we’d forget about this story. What are they hiding? — Zack Heeter (@zack_heeter) May 5, 2023

Lord knows if this was a straight white dude, the manifesto would be on every network 24/7. — Tommy Ammo (@TommyAmmo8) May 5, 2023

They’ve had to much time to manipulate it. Know, even when we do see, no one is going to believe it. — ShortyTheCorgi (@ShortyTheCorgi) May 5, 2023

Makes me think she was pushed into doing it by some outside influence. Or that drugs/therapy were involved in shaping her decisions and actions. — Candice (@candicejo86) May 5, 2023

I can guarantee she sourced, in explicit detail, every bit of fake leftist propaganda that radicalized her and tricked her into thinking she had to kill kids. — GoldenBoy1982 (@GBoy1982) May 5, 2023

Police still haven’t released a motive, but you’d think the manifesto would make everything perfectly clear.

