Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy has a reputation for being a pretty straight shooter. And you know what? He’s earned it. And we need more of that in politics. Life is short, and there’s just not enough time to spend it all beating around the bush and tap-dancing around the truth.

So, on behalf of sane people everywhere, thank you for this, Rep. Roy:

"If you have eyes, Leah Thomas is in fact a dude." pic.twitter.com/fv4Nq3HMCT — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 18, 2023

There was a time when such a statement wouldn’t’ve even raised an eyebrow. But these days, it’s weirdly controversial to point out that a biological male athlete is a biological male. And way too many people — liberal politicians included — are too scared to point that out for fear of getting targeted by the Woke Mob. So it’s heartening to see someone in Congress just come right out and state the obvious without any regard for the delicate sensibilities of the truth-averse.

Our society has sunk so low that a man has to inform other men that they are males . 🤣 https://t.co/h6FQciwHVG — Debra Moore (@DebbieLynnMs2) May 18, 2023

It really is that simple. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Brie Grey 🇺🇸 🔥❄️ (@brigrey1005) May 18, 2023

It really is.

And how is this important state business? Why aren’t you working on property tax cuts? — Classical Liberal Unicorn (@libertycorn0123) May 18, 2023

Why can’t he do both? And for what it’s worth, pushing back against radical trans ideology shouldn’t just be business for Texas, but business for every state. Because it’s radical trans ideology that is literally putting children’s mental and emotional and physical wellbeing at risk. It’s the people who insist that Lia Thomas is a woman who are dangerous, because those are the people who think girls should be forced to share a locker room or bathroom with a man. Those are the people who tell kids that if you don’t feel comfortable in your skin, you can just get surgery and radically transform your body in irreversible ways and it poses no risk to your short- or long-term psychological and physical health. So as we see it, Chip Roy’s business with Lia Thomas is of national importance.

You know what Chip, I give you a hard time about a lot of things but I tell you what, speeches like these are why I still hold out hope that you are different and better than the other politicians. Don't let us down. You are all we have got.#Tx21 pic.twitter.com/H90cTK0BH2 — Shea (@magikalbeauty) May 18, 2023

***

Related:

Rep. Chip Roy truth nuked smug DHS Secretary Mayorkas so mercilessly that Rep. Nadler had to save him

Abortion doctor accuses Rep. Chip Roy of using ‘inflammatory language’ for confronting her with reality

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

