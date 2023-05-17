Earlier this week, we told you about Miller Lite’s ad that was ostensibly supposed to be about women’s empowerment or something but was actually just a really weird pitch to buy their “sh*t” — their words, not ours — product.

It seems Miller Lite doesn’t understand their audience either. pic.twitter.com/TXGoEPYzbw — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) May 15, 2023

The ad actually predates Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, but when it started getting extra attention, Molson Coors responded to critics by brushing off the criticism. Maybe it’s because they genuinely didn’t see what was wrong with their ad. Or maybe it’s because they knew that there was other stuff floating around out there that made them look even worse:

“The role of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is the responsibility of all employees, every single day” Here is Miller Lite’s internal Woke messaging for their employees. Either you support DEI or you can’t work there. pic.twitter.com/XS8ifLjRoD — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) May 17, 2023

Tastes like cringe. And while it’s not clear based on the video that employees are actually forced to choose between embracing DEI values and keeping their jobs, it’s pretty obvious that at the very least, Molson Coors is trying to incentivize wokeness.

Miller Lite also has a “safe spaces program” were employees can “earn a badge” and “become allies against oppression”. pic.twitter.com/N1mWBBcOqd — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) May 17, 2023

Where’s our safe space to keep out the wokeness?

Maybe if Molson Coors dedicated more energy to making non-sh*t products and less energy trying to appease the Woke Brigade, the world would be a better place.

Who knew the solution to the scourge of alcoholism would be just to go woke? 🤣🤔 — Shelby Varney 𝝅 (@nyxxiana) May 17, 2023

Stop investing in companies that force their employees into DEI programming to improve their ESG scores. — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) May 17, 2023

If Molson Coors’ ultimate goal is to replicate what happened to Anheuser-Busch and lose investors and customers, by all means, they should keep doing what they’re doing. As long as there are people who want beer, they’ll find a way to get it.

At this point we should just boycott all beer and learn to make our own. Make meritocracy great again. https://t.co/k1tYVSyEkO — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) May 17, 2023

If you want something done right, do it yourself.

