Earlier this week, we told you about Miller Lite’s ad that was ostensibly supposed to be about women’s empowerment or something but was actually just a really weird pitch to buy their “sh*t” — their words, not ours — product.

The ad actually predates Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, but when it started getting extra attention, Molson Coors responded to critics by brushing off the criticism. Maybe it’s because they genuinely didn’t see what was wrong with their ad. Or maybe it’s because they knew that there was other stuff floating around out there that made them look even worse:

Tastes like cringe. And while it’s not clear based on the video that employees are actually forced to choose between embracing DEI values and keeping their jobs, it’s pretty obvious that at the very least, Molson Coors is trying to incentivize wokeness.

Where’s our safe space to keep out the wokeness?

Maybe if Molson Coors dedicated more energy to making non-sh*t products and less energy trying to appease the Woke Brigade, the world would be a better place.

If Molson Coors’ ultimate goal is to replicate what happened to Anheuser-Busch and lose investors and customers, by all means, they should keep doing what they’re doing. As long as there are people who want beer, they’ll find a way to get it.

If you want something done right, do it yourself.

