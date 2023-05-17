Yesterday, Elon Musk offered up a pretty solid defense for freedom of speech (his continued friendliness with the Chinese government notwithstanding). Here it is again in case you missed it:

“I’ll say what I want to say and if the consequence of that is losing money — so be it”

–@ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/dKOBiJeKpG — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 16, 2023

So when it comes to the First Amendment, he’s got a good grasp on what it’s about and what it means. When it comes to the Second Amendment, though … well, let’s just say he doesn’t quite have the hang of it quite yet.

Let’s set the stage: BlunderTwin Brian Krassenstein decided to clarify his personal position on gun rights and gun control:

Let's make a few things clear: – I support the 2nd Amendment – I support your right to bear arms in the United States – I support your right to protect yourself & your family and to hunt. – I support all of your rights as an American citizen – I DON'T support your… pic.twitter.com/iFjDi5fWlQ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 16, 2023

Here’s the full text of Krassenstein’s tweet:

Let’s make a few things clear: – I support the 2nd Amendment – I support your right to bear arms in the United States – I support your right to protect yourself & your family and to hunt. – I support all of your rights as an American citizen – I DON’T support your non-existent right to purchase and use ANY AND ALL arms. – I DON’T support your non-existent right to buy a gun without ANY regulations at all. Sensible regulation can work. In fact we already have regulations that work and we already ban certain arms. Let’s work together on commonsense reforms. What do you say?

Here’s what Elon Musk said:

I agree and probably most Americans do too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2023

Do most Americans agree, though?

No, Elon, most Americans do not agree. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 17, 2023

No, I don't agree with those gun control ideas at all. https://t.co/CZMs4EzGff — Reseth (@ResethO) May 17, 2023

What about Krassenstein’s position is there to agree with?

He created a straw man. Regulations exist. Further proposals have done nothing to stop violence because Soros-backed DAs like in NYC, Chicago, STL, LA, etc. reduce penalties for violent offenders which drives recidivism and crime. It's why MORE people are buying guns, actually. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 17, 2023

I'll take you seriously when you can articulate these proposed laws and how they will stop mass casualty attacks. — Hank Venture (@HankVenture5) May 17, 2023

Completely disagree. Keeping mine and buying more — Nick Kreshon (@nickkree) May 17, 2023

My rights are not dependent upon your support. The 2nd amendment isnt subject to your $1000 freedom of reach. — UnWokable (@UnWokablePod) May 17, 2023

No we don't pic.twitter.com/oqrMljGLM8 — 🏴 Nevada Memes før Liberty🏴 (@1864Memes) May 17, 2023

I like your takes most of the time but rights aren’t up for a vote, my dude. — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) May 17, 2023

They really aren’t.

