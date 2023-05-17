Yesterday, Elon Musk offered up a pretty solid defense for freedom of speech (his continued friendliness with the Chinese government notwithstanding). Here it is again in case you missed it:

So when it comes to the First Amendment, he’s got a good grasp on what it’s about and what it means. When it comes to the Second Amendment, though … well, let’s just say he doesn’t quite have the hang of it quite yet.

Let’s set the stage: BlunderTwin Brian Krassenstein decided to clarify his personal position on gun rights and gun control:

Here’s the full text of Krassenstein’s tweet:

Let’s make a few things clear:

– I support the 2nd Amendment

– I support your right to bear arms in the United States

– I support your right to protect yourself & your family and to hunt.

– I support all of your rights as an American citizen

– I DON’T support your non-existent right to purchase and use ANY AND ALL arms.

– I DON’T support your non-existent right to buy a gun without ANY regulations at all.

Sensible regulation can work. In fact we already have regulations that work and we already ban certain arms.

Let’s work together on commonsense reforms.

What do you say?

Here’s what Elon Musk said:

Do most Americans agree, though?

What about Krassenstein’s position is there to agree with?

They really aren’t.

***

