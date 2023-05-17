Tesla (one of those other companies Elon Musk is running) had a shareholder meeting yesterday and then he sat down for an interview with David Faber at CNBC. In the process, he spoke a great deal about his view of how he acquired Twitter, how he feels about Twitter, his commitment to freedom of speech on Twitter and other topics. So, if you’re obsessed with Twitter (and it’s kind of a bona fide occupational qualification around here), you’re getting a lot of interesting stuff.

Here’s where things start to get particularly fascinating. First, he offers the idea that community notes have a larger effect than just the specific tweets being ‘noted,’ because the embarrassment has a deterrent effect on other people who might be dishonest.

But he also discloses that advertisers have gotten upset with him over being noted and how he stood up to them:

Then the interviewer starts to grill him on why he dares to speak freely. This occurs in multiple segments including this one where he talks about regretting his vote for Biden and wishing he could vote for a normal person for president:

We all want a normal person as president, Elon.

And the actual quote is ‘I would rather be governed by the first 2,000 people in the telephone directory, than by the Harvard University faculty’ and it was William F. Buckley who said it.

(And now we just realized that young people might not even know what a phone directory or phone book is, and, therefore, we feel old. You see, youngsters, before there was the Internet, the phone companies had to print out books full of people’s phone numbers, often with their addresses. So it’s really a way of saying he would rather be governed by random people.)

How dare you insult Saint George of Soros!

Finally, the interviewer pins Mr. Musk down and asks why he speaks freely and the response is actually pretty rocking:

The Princess Bride reference is just chef’s kiss. Of course, he misquotes it slightly, but it is his sentiment ‘offer me money, offer me power, I don’t care’ that matters more.

He’s not perfect, but when it comes to the value of free speech, he gets it.

A few people had interesting responses to these various videos. We like the cut of this person’s jib, for instance:

Actually, Mr. Zaleski is upset that Musk probably won’t be participating in more of that election interference he apparently craves.

It’s dangerous to have opinions or something.

He can’t, unless we amend the Constitution.

And do we have to tell you that people liked what he said about free speech?

Someone even dug up the relevant clip from the Princess Bride:

He ain’t wrong.

But we will leave you with the words of Seth Dillon, the owner of the Babylon Bee:

Damn straight.

***

