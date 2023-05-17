For eff’s sake. Is there a single Democratic politician out there who can avoid foot-in-mouth disease when discussing illegal immigrants?

It was exactly a week ago when physics-ally challenged Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson defended illegal immigration by reminding us that without illegal immigrants, there’d be no one to build our houses or clean our hospitals.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA): "Those folks coming across the border are the ones who are helping to put food on our table. Without them, we are not able to eat… We would have nobody taking care of the construction of our homes, nobody cleaning up in the hospitals." pic.twitter.com/8kaBs5uTSg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2023

Today, it’s Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s turn to imply that illegal immigrants are vital to American society because we need their unskilled manual labor:

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL): "You're going to have vegetables rotting in the fields [because Ron DeSantis banned corporations from hiring illegal aliens]." pic.twitter.com/5LZByaS0HN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 17, 2023

“He [DeSantis] is going to devastate our economy. Tourism, construction, agriculture … I mean, you’re gonna have vegetables rotting in the fields, you’re going to have construction sites that will lie dormant, or certainly will struggle to get workers, to be able to, uh, to, to, to help make sure that they can make progress. The touris— the tourism and restaurant industry in particular, you know, rely, rely on these workers.”

The quiet part out loud https://t.co/XFtCj6pnA2 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 17, 2023

Debbie knows you're not actually supposed to say you hire illegal immigrants to do labor OUT LOUD, right? https://t.co/2XTJs5dsmU — RBe (@RBPundit) May 17, 2023

Presumably Debbie also knows you’re not actually supposed to say “I’m too good to pick vegetables; make the illegals do it” out loud, too, but it clearly hasn’t stopped her from saying it anyway.

How dare Governor DeSantis not give this Congresswoman enough illegals to pick her crops! https://t.co/9f1kFvPVVh — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 17, 2023

So the democrats' defense for letting people pour over our border is that they're importing a slave class. Got it. https://t.co/yDTkzExdRt — The Kate Awakening (@kate_awakening) May 17, 2023

Dems were always about that slave labor https://t.co/xIbxLccDI7 — Ahmed Al Assliken 🍑👅 (@assliken) May 17, 2023

True story. Migrants probably aren’t getting paid a living wage to be exploited for their labor and hard work to keep Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s salad bowl full, but that’s not important right now. Not to Debbie, anyway.

This is awesome to watch Democrats defend mistreatment of undocumented immigrants, essentially telling us that we won't have our food picked unless we are able to pay illegal immigrants pennies on the dollar to pick it all. Democrats true colors are showing through @StephenKing… https://t.co/utiAQ5ywpL — Gregory DeLaere (@GregDeLaere) May 17, 2023

Why do they keep doing this lmfao pic.twitter.com/WEMeBTSNM4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 17, 2023

Racist elitist Democrats are a meme.