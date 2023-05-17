For eff’s sake. Is there a single Democratic politician out there who can avoid foot-in-mouth disease when discussing illegal immigrants?

It was exactly a week ago when physics-ally challenged Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson defended illegal immigration by reminding us that without illegal immigrants, there’d be no one to build our houses or clean our hospitals.

Today, it’s Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s turn to imply that illegal immigrants are vital to American society because we need their unskilled manual labor:

Transcript:

“He [DeSantis] is going to devastate our economy. Tourism, construction, agriculture … I mean, you’re gonna have vegetables rotting in the fields, you’re going to have construction sites that will lie dormant, or certainly will struggle to get workers, to be able to, uh, to, to, to help make sure that they can make progress. The touris— the tourism and restaurant industry in particular, you know, rely, rely on these workers.”

Presumably Debbie also knows you’re not actually supposed to say “I’m too good to pick vegetables; make the illegals do it” out loud, too, but it clearly hasn’t stopped her from saying it anyway.

On a silver platter.

True story. Migrants probably aren’t getting paid a living wage to be exploited for their labor and hard work to keep Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s salad bowl full, but that’s not important right now. Not to Debbie, anyway.

It’s just how they roll.

Because they can’t help it. It’s just who they are.

Racist elitist Democrats are a meme.

