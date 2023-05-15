In case you missed it, a fund has brought in tons of money to help pay for Daniel Penny’s legal defense. Penny was recently charged with manslaughter for his role in the death of Jordan Neely, a violent, mentally ill homeless man who lunged at riders in a New York City subway car. All indications are that Penny’s quick response to Neely’s actions likely saved fellow passengers’ lives, or at least kept fellow passengers out of the ICU.

And that really, really grinds VICE’s gears. According to them, the Right is treating Daniel Penny like a hero for acting in self-defense, just like they did with that cold-blooded murderer Kyle Rittenhouse:

It's Kyle Rittenhouse all over again: the right is lionizing Daniel Penny for killing an unhoused Black man, hailing him as a “hero” and “a good samaritan.” https://t.co/Avy3NqB2L0 — VICE News (@VICENews) May 15, 2023

More from VICE:

A crowdfunding campaign set up by the lawyers representing Daniel Penny, who is charged with killing homeless dancer Jordan Neely, has already amassed over $2 million in donations.

“Homeless dancer Jordan Neely.” Gee, think VICE might be taking some journalistic liberties here? It’s just a feeling we get:

From the very beginning, right-wing lawmakers and conservative commentators have sought to reframe the debate over Neely’s death as one related to Democrats being weak on crime. Neely, who was homeless, was in psychological distress at the time Penny “subdued” him, according to witness accounts. But Penny’s defenders tried to justify his actions by claiming that Neely posed a threat to passengers. Now, just as they did with Kyle Rittenhouse, who was ultimately acquitted in the killing of two people with an assault rifle during a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020, the right is lionizing Penny, who is white, and demonizing the Black unhoused man he killed.

Is it “homeless” or “unhoused”? We’re still fuzzy on the rules. Maybe VICE is just trying to cover all their bases?

VICE, and the entirety of the left, is treating Daniel Penny like they treated Kyle Rittenhouse. pic.twitter.com/DlvfbjEcKq — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) May 15, 2023

This is a fun game. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) May 15, 2023

It sure is. Especially since if they’re treating Daniel Penny like they treated Kyle Rittenhouse, it means that Penny will also be vindicated. He certainly should be.

If it's a Kyle Rittenhouse situation, that means Daniel Penny acted in self-defense. https://t.co/3wITSv00Js — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 15, 2023

If you think it's Rittenhouse all over again, then you're admitting Penny is in the right. https://t.co/4L5hq7df0S — Jonathan Cumberland (@81sportsfan) May 15, 2023

“The right is treating an innocent man like they treated another innocent man” https://t.co/BtKN3RcDaR — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) May 15, 2023

If you’re comparing this case to Kile Rittenhouse than you are admitting Daneil acted in self defense Also Kile didn’t have any altercations with a black person, they will continue to lie — Ahmed Al Assliken 🍑👅 (@assliken) May 15, 2023

Of course they will continue to lie. Lying is a vice, after all. So it fits.

Please list all the unhoused black men Rittenhouse killed… https://t.co/GoYE9ns9x7 — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) May 15, 2023

Always interesting how liberal media organizations support violent criminals and child rapists. Rittenhouse didn’t even kill any black people and yet the media has half the country believing he did. https://t.co/KMiO02uFaS — Braydon (@braydon_pete) May 15, 2023

All in a day’s work.

I don't know if Penny is a hero or a good Samaritan, but he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law by a jury of his peers. Which is something the hacks at VICE certainly do not believe is true. https://t.co/jSEJTw8GG7 — Regs (@r3gulations) May 15, 2023

Well, to be fair, VICE may be a little bit distracted by more pressing issues at the moment …

“Unhoused” Be better if these “journalists” learned the word “Bankrupt” https://t.co/R7Gwwgvwi4 — James (@metalguitarlife) May 15, 2023

Womp-womp.

Vice’s email to staff regarding the company’s decision to file for bankruptcy pic.twitter.com/zkN5IPicrT — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) May 15, 2023

Welp.

I'm so glad this trash propaganda company is filing for bankruptcy right now. https://t.co/9OvRKEzzTe — Aric Domane (@AricDomane) May 15, 2023

Honestly, it couldn’t really be happening to a better bunch of people.

This is why you’re bankrupt — MagicSam (aka Fultz Force Five & Fat Jimmy) (@jj4t12win10) May 15, 2023

You deserve to go bankrupt https://t.co/AHyaKW43zv — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 15, 2023

***

