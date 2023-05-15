In case you missed it, a fund has brought in tons of money to help pay for Daniel Penny’s legal defense. Penny was recently charged with manslaughter for his role in the death of Jordan Neely, a violent, mentally ill homeless man who lunged at riders in a New York City subway car. All indications are that Penny’s quick response to Neely’s actions likely saved fellow passengers’ lives, or at least kept fellow passengers out of the ICU.

And that really, really grinds VICE’s gears. According to them, the Right is treating Daniel Penny like a hero for acting in self-defense, just like they did with that cold-blooded murderer Kyle Rittenhouse:

More from VICE:

A crowdfunding campaign set up by the lawyers representing Daniel Penny, who is charged with killing homeless dancer Jordan Neely, has already amassed over $2 million in donations.

“Homeless dancer Jordan Neely.” Gee, think VICE might be taking some journalistic liberties here? It’s just a feeling we get:

From the very beginning, right-wing lawmakers and conservative commentators have sought to reframe the debate over Neely’s death as one related to Democrats being weak on crime. Neely, who was homeless, was in psychological distress at the time Penny “subdued” him, according to witness accounts. But Penny’s defenders tried to justify his actions by claiming that Neely posed a threat to passengers.

Now, just as they did with Kyle Rittenhouse, who was ultimately acquitted in the killing of two people with an assault rifle during a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020, the right is lionizing Penny, who is white, and demonizing the Black unhoused man he killed.

Is it “homeless” or “unhoused”? We’re still fuzzy on the rules. Maybe VICE is just trying to cover all their bases?

It sure is. Especially since if they’re treating Daniel Penny like they treated Kyle Rittenhouse, it means that Penny will also be vindicated. He certainly should be.

Of course they will continue to lie. Lying is a vice, after all. So it fits.

All in a day’s work.

Well, to be fair, VICE may be a little bit distracted by more pressing issues at the moment …

Womp-womp.

Welp.

Honestly, it couldn’t really be happening to a better bunch of people.

