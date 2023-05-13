Friday, Twitchy told you about the arrest of Good Samaritan Daniel Penny. Penny was charged by DA Alvin Bragg after protecting a train car full of citizens from a threatening stranger. After news of the arrest broke, a fundraiser was started to help Penny defend himself in a New York court.

Last night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted the link to the fundraiser and Twitter was abuzz!

Trending

No surprise there! A veteran protected New Yorkers when Soros DAs, like Alvin Bragg, refuse to do their jobs.

Democrats are big mad!

People were so moved by the plea to help Penny, soon GiveSendGo had to release an update. The site was overwhelmed with traffic as so many people wanted to give. They also announced the fundraiser total was now over 1 million dollars! Wow!

This tweep sums it up nicely. God Bless America and the brave men who risk their own safety to protect their fellow citizens.

Tags: Alvin BraggDaniel PennyDeSantisfundraiserGiveSendGoNew YorkPennyRon DeSantis