Friday, Twitchy told you about the arrest of Good Samaritan Daniel Penny. Penny was charged by DA Alvin Bragg after protecting a train car full of citizens from a threatening stranger. After news of the arrest broke, a fundraiser was started to help Penny defend himself in a New York court.

We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens. We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine… America’s got his back.

https://t.co/uQXZuT19Mo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) May 13, 2023

Last night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted the link to the fundraiser and Twitter was abuzz!

Thank you Governor DeSantis! Patriots: please consider donating to the defense of this Good Samaritan protector, I just did. Daniel Perry is being persecuted by the corrupt, Soros-backed leftist agenda, let’s help. https://t.co/64NqNw8Y7O — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 13, 2023

Bravo. Stand up for hero who protected strangers, including elderly women, from this man. https://t.co/Rf0qzO8lOV pic.twitter.com/jFbC7DpREJ — EJ (@Ejmiller25) May 13, 2023

Libs losing their minds that DeSantis encouraged people to donate to Penny’s legal defense fund https://t.co/aOeqjNBZK2 pic.twitter.com/KpcOsY1zy2 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) May 13, 2023

No surprise there! A veteran protected New Yorkers when Soros DAs, like Alvin Bragg, refuse to do their jobs.

Democrats are big mad!

Daniel Penny, is all of us. This is why so many people have bystander syndrome, because they’ll be the ones punished if they intervene to save others. If you can help, please do so. Even $1 adds up. He doesn’t deserve prison. God Bless.🙏 https://t.co/Hq7efDqZdV — 🌷Lady🇺🇸Texan🌷 (@TexasRose1776) May 13, 2023

Incredible update: Ron DeSantis is helping Penny raise legal funds. https://t.co/DyxXkSW913 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 13, 2023

I gladly gave. Nice to see that he'll have funds for a top knotch defense. https://t.co/jCYUQAsfsj — Mrs. Candi 🇺🇲 🍑 (@Candilox) May 13, 2023

People were so moved by the plea to help Penny, soon GiveSendGo had to release an update. The site was overwhelmed with traffic as so many people wanted to give. They also announced the fundraiser total was now over 1 million dollars! Wow!

UPDATE: We have had a big surge in our traffic and our servers were temporarily overwhelmed. We are aware and are a few minutes from resolving the issue. The campaign for Daniel Penny is over 1 million dollars and the money is secure. — GiveSendGo (@GiveSendGo) May 13, 2023

We’ve crashed the servers from so much traffic. We support Daniel Penny. KEEP DONATING! ❤️🤍💙 https://t.co/R69ANKvi38 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 13, 2023

Governor DeSantis broke the internet for Daniel Perry!! Let’s keep it going!!! https://t.co/JM97d3aiLk — GovRealDeal (@GovRealDeal) May 13, 2023

Hooray and thank you for the update, I hope the contributions continue for Daniel as well as for the greater good of this country – this a strong message that we will not sit back and be ruled by an angry mob and ideologic DA’s.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — TP (@773tom79) May 13, 2023

This tweep sums it up nicely. God Bless America and the brave men who risk their own safety to protect their fellow citizens.

