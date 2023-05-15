Bryan Griffin has proven himself to be a more-than-worthy successor to Christina Pushaw as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, and he deserves a lot of credit for maintaining the DeSantis campaign’s impressive streak of owning a hostile liberal media monster determined to derail DeSantis’ presidential prospects before an announcement even happens.

And today, Griffin announced that he’s resigning:

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Press Secretary for the Florida Office of @GovRonDeSantis. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/o8v6sxYiXJ — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) May 15, 2023

On its face, it might seem like bad news for Team DeSantis, but given what Griffin has to say about his plans going forward, Team DeSantis is probably feeling pretty OK about the whole situation — and so should we:

“I am stepping away from this role to pursue other avenues of helping to deliver the governor’s success to our country. If I can be even a small part of the revival and restoration of our great nation, then I am prepared to give it my all.”

This is encouraging news, guys. Not only because Team DeSantis has another rockstar standing by to take over for Bryan Griffin (DeSantis seems to have a real knack for surrounding himself with competent professionals), but also because Griffin has so much potential to make positive changes outside of just Florida. Maybe even from Washington, someday?

Coming soon to a presidential campaign near you. https://t.co/m86AGuHj7X — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 15, 2023

Can’t wait to see you replace Karine in 2025. — Jay (@OneFineJay) May 15, 2023

Wouldn’t that be something?

Anyway, needless to say, best of luck to Griffin going forward. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for him, and what he’s got in store for us.

LFG!! — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) May 15, 2023

Thank you for the work you've done on behalf of my beloved state. Best of luck with your future endeavors! Excited to see them! — Zero Fox Given (@zerofoxgiven21) May 15, 2023

