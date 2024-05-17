WaPo Notes Gov. DeSantis Scrubbed 'Climate Change' From State Laws and Now It's Hot in Florida

In Florida recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that means his state will not subject itself to any economy-wrecking regulations ostensibly designed to fight "climate change" that the Left would like everybody to believe is an existential threat to humanity.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation Wednesday removing the requirement for the state to consider climate change in crafting energy policy and excises nearly all references to climate change in Florida law. The law, which passed the state Legislature in March and takes effect in July, also outlaws offshore wind turbines in Florida waters or the construction of offshore wind facilities within a mile of the state’s coastline. No such facilities currently exist in the state. It also removes some hurdles to the approval of natural gas pipelines and removes language that authorizes state officials to set renewable energy goals.

The climate change alarmist "philanthropists" who pay select media outlets (::cough:: Associated Press ::cough) to spread as much panic as possible will be pleased by how the Washington Post is reporting the story:

The Washington Post asserts that Florida is hot because of @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/DDZ2vSJPNE — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 17, 2024

Simply amazing.

Interestingly, south Florida was unseasonably cool and mild for the first 4 months of this year, but the Washington Post had nothing to say about it when we needed jackets to sit outside in Miami at night in late April. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 17, 2024

We couldn't be less surprised.

Perfect Washington Post headline.



The leftist ghouls are salivating at blaming the Governor for the next hurricane. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 17, 2024

Hurricanes never happened in Florida until Gov. DeSantis came along!

Why is the legacy media dying..? — Don Carter (@d1carter) May 17, 2024

The death of legacy media will be a self-inflicted one, though they'll probably blame climate change (and Trump of course).

As a native Floridian, it was hot long before DeSantis https://t.co/kuOL7CwBox — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) May 17, 2024

We shouldn't even single out the Post, because many media outlets are taking the "while sea levels rise, Gov. DeSantis signs climate-denying legislation" approach.