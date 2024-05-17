Horrific Video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Abusing Woman Released Shocking All of Twitter
WaPo Notes Gov. DeSantis Scrubbed 'Climate Change' From State Laws and Now It's Hot in Florida

Doug P.  |  1:49 PM on May 17, 2024
meme

In Florida recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that means his state will not subject itself to any economy-wrecking regulations ostensibly designed to fight "climate change" that the Left would like everybody to believe is an existential threat to humanity. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation Wednesday removing the requirement for the state to consider climate change in crafting energy policy and excises nearly all references to climate change in Florida law.

The law, which passed the state Legislature in March and takes effect in July, also outlaws offshore wind turbines in Florida waters or the construction of offshore wind facilities within a mile of the state’s coastline. No such facilities currently exist in the state.

It also removes some hurdles to the approval of natural gas pipelines and removes language that authorizes state officials to set renewable energy goals.

The climate change alarmist "philanthropists" who pay select media outlets (::cough:: Associated Press ::cough) to spread as much panic as possible will be pleased by how the Washington Post is reporting the story:

Simply amazing.

We couldn't be less surprised.

Hurricanes never happened in Florida until Gov. DeSantis came along!

The death of legacy media will be a self-inflicted one, though they'll probably blame climate change (and Trump of course).

We shouldn't even single out the Post, because many media outlets are taking the "while sea levels rise, Gov. DeSantis signs climate-denying legislation" approach.

justmindy
