As we told you earlier, illegal immigrants are being greeted at the border with brand-new cell phones courtesy of the Department of Homeland Security (i.e. courtesy of the American taxpayer). It’s frustrating to see, to say the least. But we suppose that these migrants might be entitled to some kind of compensation from the Biden administration, considering what’s being taken away from them:

🚨Confirmed: A migrant child has died in U.S. custody. HHS statement below. pic.twitter.com/z0QQiQYWYt — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) May 12, 2023

“Due to privacy and safety reasons, ORR cannot share further information on” … just how unsafe those migrant children actually are on the Biden administration’s watch, if you can even call it a watch.

Fake but accurate. Heartbreakingly accurate.

This breaks my heart. But you open the border, you are risking this. It's the reality. Illegal immigration isn't without major costs. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 12, 2023

This is what the Biden administrated wanted, and it’s what they’ve got.

And how many were hurt, killed, and molested/raped on the trip here? It's so sad and so sick. — CD74 (@ComputerDad74) May 12, 2023

Like Ted Cruz said… This is on Joe Biden's hands. https://t.co/z6ntYSZJCZ — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) May 12, 2023

And the absolute worst part is that there will be many more stories like the story of the dead migrant child and trafficked migrant women to come.

I wonder how many died during the trip. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 12, 2023

Just one? Doubtful. This is a disgrace. — Rich McMahon (@RMcMayoMonkey) May 12, 2023

If we get any acknowledgment of it at all from the people who screeched about the inherent inhumanity of clamping down on illegal immigration, none of it will be demanding that the Biden administration answer for any of it. AOC won’t be staging photo ops outside of detention centers. Celebrities won’t memorialize the child with tearful tweets about stolen innocence and barbaric cruelty.

A record number of people have died at the border on Biden’s watch—but the “kids in cages” crowd who protested Trump’s “cruel” policies are nowhere to be found during the worst humanitarian crisis at the border in our history. https://t.co/3ECV2ZhL9v — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 12, 2023

No celebrities will update their twitter photos with the face of this child. Her name will not be a trending hashtag. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 12, 2023

And President Joe Biden will never really be held to account by the same people who would be taking to the streets if Donald Trump were still in the White House when this happened.

***

Update:

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich busts Biden for self-righteous tweet after migrant child dies at border https://t.co/tTIHewtfAw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 12, 2023

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!