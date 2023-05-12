As we told you earlier, illegal immigrants are being greeted at the border with brand-new cell phones courtesy of the Department of Homeland Security (i.e. courtesy of the American taxpayer). It’s frustrating to see, to say the least. But we suppose that these migrants might be entitled to some kind of compensation from the Biden administration, considering what’s being taken away from them:

“Due to privacy and safety reasons, ORR cannot share further information on” … just how unsafe those migrant children actually are on the Biden administration’s watch, if you can even call it a watch.

Fake but accurate. Heartbreakingly accurate.

This is what the Biden administrated wanted, and it’s what they’ve got.

And the absolute worst part is that there will be many more stories like the story of the dead migrant child and trafficked migrant women to come.

If we get any acknowledgment of it at all from the people who screeched about the inherent inhumanity of clamping down on illegal immigration, none of it will be demanding that the Biden administration answer for any of it. AOC won’t be staging photo ops outside of detention centers. Celebrities won’t memorialize the child with tearful tweets about stolen innocence and barbaric cruelty.

And President Joe Biden will never really be held to account by the same people who would be taking to the streets if Donald Trump were still in the White House when this happened.

Update:

