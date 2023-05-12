Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas keeps telling us that, despite the fact that President Biden admitted that the southern border’s “going to be chaotic for a while,” the Biden administration has got this whole border-crisis thing pretty well under control. If they keep doing what they’ve been doing, we’ve got absolutely nothing whatsoever to worry about, OK?

So, what, exactly, has the Biden administration been doing to address the seemingly uncontrollable influx of illegal immigrants across our southern border? What’s their plan to clamp down on that now that Title 42 has expired? Surely they must have a solid plan. Or at least a cell phone plan:

Illegals in Brownsville, Texas opening their new cellphones from DHS. pic.twitter.com/OtC4tYFQJB — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) May 12, 2023

Because nothing says “We’re really serious about restricting illegal immigration” like giving illegal immigrants free cell phones (well, free to them … no doubt we’re footing the bill for those).

Bidenphones just dropped https://t.co/SWRNmFs51t — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 12, 2023

Obamaphones were cool and all, but Bidenphones just blow them out of the water.

I'm sorry.. what?.. — Chris Randall 🇺🇸 (@itsChrisRandall) May 12, 2023

Bidenphones, that’s what!

Now, you might be a little concerned about the fact that the Department of Homeland Security is providing these migrants with cell phones (and nice ones, too! No Jitterbugs here!), but for what it’s worth, some people are pointing out that in theory, the phones could be used by DHS as tracking devices of sorts:

Might be a good way to track them — CandaceIsAwake 🇺🇸 (@Candace72360171) May 12, 2023

Precisely here’s your tracking device — CG-Real tomato ketchup? (@mcgrumpee) May 12, 2023

That’s definitely a possibility, although we can’t help but get this feeling that DHS doesn’t actually care all that much about where the migrants are heading after they get their phones …

Brownsville, TX: Migrants open their DHS packets and use their government issued cell phones after being processed and receiving court dates. Some migrants have shown me that their court dates are as far out as 2027.@TPostMillennial pic.twitter.com/Num7HnHagi — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) May 12, 2023

2027? But it’s only 2023 … 2027 and even 2026 are still quite a ways off. That would give these migrants a lot of time to get lost in the shuffle, and maybe get new cell phones, too.

Multiple migrants within the same group received court dates for 2026 and 2027.@TPostMillennial pic.twitter.com/bB5mOKlkLj — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) May 12, 2023

Maybe DHS and the Biden administration don’t actually care very much about enforcing our immigration laws after all. But how can we expect this administration to care about stuff like that when they clearly don’t care about the people who already live here.

Seems like now might be a good time for Republicans to some noticing and pouncing and seizing, no?

This is, quite literally, the Biden policy in action. If the GOP can't take advantage of these facts, they deserve to lose. https://t.co/jC7s3Efi4u — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 12, 2023

