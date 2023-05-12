As we told you, the Department of Health and Human Services has issued a statement confirming that a migrant child has died in U.S. custody at the southern border. That we know about, that is. We have a sinking feeling that there are a lot more tragic stories where that one comes from.

Earlier, Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich attempted to ask about reports of the death, but was rebuffed — in favor of pre-submitted questions, of course:

Biden admin holds virtual border "briefing" with officials from DHS, State, DoD – but forces reporters to submit written questions which are read aloud by officials and answered. Officials did not take my q – asked to confirm reports of a migrant child death in US custody. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) May 12, 2023

What were they so afraid of? Other than the truth, of course, and Heinrich’s desire to get it? Were they worried that someone might ask about this 2019 tweet from Joe Biden and expect an honest answer?

Over the last year, six children have tragically died in US custody at the border. It’s unacceptable. It’s not who we are. And silence is complicity. It’s on all of us to stand up and speak out. America is a nation of immigrants. We must guarantee everyone's treated with dignity. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 23, 2019

Is it more or less unacceptable when migrant children die in U.S. custody at the border while Joe Biden is president? Is it who we are? Will Joe Biden stand up and speak out? Or was the offer only good when he was running for president?

Can we get an update on the current situation? https://t.co/KDukD1ABm9 — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) May 12, 2023

Not from the current administration, we can’t:

Biden in May of 2019. Today as reports circulate of a migrant child death in US custody – hours after title 42 is lifted – Biden admin officials forced reporters to submit pre-written questions and ignored FOX’s question on this reported death. https://t.co/CdWRWYkOih — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) May 12, 2023

Outrageous.

"We're all looking for the guy who did this." You've blood on your hands, Joe. There are many more kids in cages now, than under the previous administration How about discouraging illegal immigration, for a change? You wanted the big job; now you bear the big responsibilities https://t.co/1BJtJTdMJZ — Craig S. Bell (@craig_s_bell) May 12, 2023

If silence is complicity, then what would you call the Biden administration if not complicit? Joe Biden’s handlers are shielding the man who vowed to never pass the buck.

And the mainstream media are enabling and cooperating with this whole sickening entire farce. They, too, are complicit.

And the most Biden will get from editorial boards is a mild tsk tsk, certainly nothing sustained. They’re cheap dates. All he has to do get them to rationalize or outright ignore his worst behavior is tell them occasionally they’re pretty. https://t.co/ycnDCWI2xm — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 12, 2023

The Biden White House and the mainstream media are complicit in each others’ corruption.

