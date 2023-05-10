Yesterday, Tucker Carlson announced the impending triumphant return of his show. This time around, Twitter will be its home.

It should go without saying that the mainstream media are less than thrilled by this news. But we’re gonna say it anyway: the mainstream media are less than thrilled by this news. Take NBC News, for example. They’re beside themselves. And if you throw former CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter into the mix, well, baby, you got a stew goin’:

The corporate press seem to be taking the news well. They don’t seem panicked at all. pic.twitter.com/7TYuo8ExCG — a newsman (@a_newsman) May 10, 2023

We’re probably not supposed to be laughing right now, but we just can’t help ourselves.

NBC’s reaction to Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: “Will anybody be able to police what Carlson says or is this the point? It’s just a free for all?” pic.twitter.com/BmgZpPGFlm — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 10, 2023

FLASHBACK: Brian Stelter’s reaction when Elon Musk bought Twitter: “If you get invited to something where there are no rules, where there is total freedom for everybody, do you actually want to go to that party or are you going to decide to stay home?”pic.twitter.com/TWQMSFcc1n — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 10, 2023

Even if Tucker Carlson’s not your cup of tea, you’d have to have a heart of stone to not enjoy what his mere presence is doing to the media. This is genuinely hilarious to watch. We might even need to watch it a few more times.

They are just embarrassing themselves now! — Kenneth Haynes (@Kdog001970) May 10, 2023

NBC News bringing on fired CNN potato Brian Stelter to discuss how to stop Tucker Carlson from speaking his mind is absolute perfection. https://t.co/3YqfLykbuR pic.twitter.com/FDiB2GZvoG — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 10, 2023

Lmao the shills at NBC, like at CNN, are absolutely panicking. I think they know that the wheels are about to completely come off and I think I can speak for millions when I say… here for it. pic.twitter.com/Ju03MefAdZ — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) May 10, 2023

If we may end on a serious note, though, there is a valuable lesson to be learned about NBC News, Brian Stelter, and the MSM in general’s reaction to Tucker Carlson’s announcement.

beyond parody. -"wait now nobody can censor him and he has free speech!" "we wont be able to control narratives or information!" — FlyNavyDawg (@HereForFootbal5) May 10, 2023

"Free for all" is literally what the First Amendment means. Not just "free for some." They don't like that, lol. — Bev Cross (@BevCross1) May 10, 2023

They're terrified of anyone taking their power away — Melanie (@takestoolong2) May 10, 2023

That’s what all of this is really about. That’s all it was ever about.

They are openly admitting they oppose free speech and that they are handing over free speech as a value to the right. https://t.co/hyEPUEsbjT — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) May 10, 2023

Weird strategy to be openly anti-democracy. What does this mean for the Democratic Party? — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) May 10, 2023

I suppose the National Socialist German Workers Party offers a useful model. What's in a name, after all. — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) May 10, 2023

Our mainstream media love them some fascism, baby.

Thought police are freaking out. — stevenmarkryan (@stevenmarkryan) May 10, 2023

