Yesterday, Tucker Carlson announced the impending triumphant return of his show. This time around, Twitter will be its home.

It should go without saying that the mainstream media are less than thrilled by this news. But we’re gonna say it anyway: the mainstream media are less than thrilled by this news. Take NBC News, for example. They’re beside themselves. And if you throw former CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter into the mix, well, baby, you got a stew goin’:

We’re probably not supposed to be laughing right now, but we just can’t help ourselves.

Trending

Even if Tucker Carlson’s not your cup of tea, you’d have to have a heart of stone to not enjoy what his mere presence is doing to the media. This is genuinely hilarious to watch. We might even need to watch it a few more times.

If we may end on a serious note, though, there is a valuable lesson to be learned about NBC News, Brian Stelter, and the MSM in general’s reaction to Tucker Carlson’s announcement.

That’s what all of this is really about. That’s all it was ever about.

Our mainstream media love them some fascism, baby.

***

Related:

CNN employees Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy have determined that ‘Tucker Carlson is the new Alex Jones’

CNN’s Oliver Darcy says ‘right-wing extremist’ Tucker Carlson will relaunch his show on Twitter

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian SteltercensorshipdisinformationElon Muskfree speechmisinformationnbc newsTucker Carlsontwitter