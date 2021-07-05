“Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter and his pal Oliver Darcy can always be relied upon to make asses of themselves, and yesterday was no exception:

The CNN host raised that question after Carlson’s claim last week that the NSA has been monitoring his communications “in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

“I think the sound speaks for itself. Is it a stretch to say Tucker Carlson is the new Alex Jones?” Stelter asked.

“It’s not a stretch, Brian,” CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy responded. “Tucker Carlson is the new Alex Jones.”

We honestly have no idea if the NSA has been monitoring Tucker Carlson’s communications. And it’s not unreasonable to want to see proof from Carlson.

But you know what? We have absolutely no interest in hearing Brian Stelter or Oliver Darcy out on this. Not when these two clowns and the rest of CNN helped peddle the Russia collusion conspiracy theory for years.

And then there was of course the period during which Real Newsman Brian Stelter was seriously entertaining the conspiracy theory that Melania Trump had been replaced by a body double? If that’s not full-on Alex Jones territory, we don’t know what is.

In other words, conspiracist, heal thyself.

The silver lining is that fewer people are around to see it.

It’s true, though. And it shows no signs of changing.

