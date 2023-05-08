It’s been a minute since we last checked in on Roland Martin, but we finally heard from him this morning, and you’ll no doubt be pleased to know that he’s still crazy after all these years. Well, crazy with a healthy dose of violent.

On MSNBC, he offered up his take on the mass shooting in Allen, Texas, and on the upsetting and disturbing pattern of mass shootings. According to Roland, the solution to America’s mass shooting problem is “to completely wipe out the Republican Party” because they love guns so much that they don’t even care about piles of dead bodies on the sidewalk:

[email protected] the Texas mass shooting: "The only way to change any of this is to completely wipe out the Republican Party. Somebody has to say it. Greg Abbott, the governor, is sick and demented." pic.twitter.com/1VS6nJRgvp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 8, 2023

Transcript:

“The only way to change any of this is to completely wipe out the Republican Party. Somebody has to say it. Greg Abbott, the governor, is sick and demented. He has literally done nothing. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. The leadership, uh, Republican leadership in the state, they literally have done nothing. They have ignored the Uvalde parents. I was at the Texas Capitol, uh, a few months ago, where they were rallying there. They are not going to do anything. But here’s also what has to happen: people of conscience are going to have to stop sitting at home and saying, ‘Oh, we want something done.’ In the last election, 75% of all Texans under the age of 30 did not vote. And so the only way to change this is to move these people out of office. There is no other way. And so yes, you see what they’ve done when it comes to voter suppression. They wanna remove the voting locations from college campuses. But the way to counter this, you have to take these people out of office and put in people who are going to pass the laws. That is the only way. Because it is clear they’re not going to change the laws because they are in, so in love with guns, and so in love with the Second Amendment crowd, they do not care to see bodies piled up on the sidewalk.”

Sounds to us like Roland is laying the groundwork for defending any forthcoming violence against members of the Republican Party. Any of you guys get that feeling, too?

Is this dangerous rhetoric or nah? https://t.co/cEkFKbj58T — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 8, 2023

Sure sounds like it. Of course, this is Rolan(D) we’re talking about.

If Tucker had said this about the left, the Biden DOJ would be investigating him for inciting violence. https://t.co/wGhT8RAm07 — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) May 8, 2023

Without a doubt.

Well that sounds like inciting violence against political opponents to me. When do we start HIS trial??? — DJ Tommy Boy (@TommyBoyDetroit) May 8, 2023

Something tells us that the FBI won’t be knocking on Roland Martin’s doors anytime soon. Must be nice to know that you can incite violence against an entire political party and huge percentage of Americans and no one in the MSM will be calling for you to be fired and blackballed and maybe even thrown into prison. You’ll just keep getting invited back onto MSNBC.

"completely wipe out the Republican Party" And then someone goes to a baseball field to "wipe out" republicans… https://t.co/4AQXOcOkBm — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) May 8, 2023

This is stochastic terrorism, @rolandsmartin. If some nutjob tries to kill Republicans it's because of you. These are your rules. https://t.co/TSUpC1oION — RBe (@RBPundit) May 8, 2023

Those should be the rules … but somehow the Good Team never seems to have to play by their own rules.

I was told this type of inflammatory rhetoric gets people killed, I guess that's not the case if you're on the Good Team https://t.co/Y6AFblw0Qa — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) May 8, 2023

