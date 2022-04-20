You’d think with the way that some authoritarianish lefties are behaving that Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle issued an edict banning masking in public when she struck down the public transportation mask mandate earlier this week.

Seriously, they’re beside themselves. Take a look at Roland Martin, for example. Like, this can’t be healthy, right?

I don’t give a damn what some grossly unqualified Donald Trump judge said, I’m double masked and wearing goggles on this Nashville to DC flight. I had COVID in December. Y’all can KISS MY ASS about me not wanting it again. And any fool saying they don’t matter is a damn liar. pic.twitter.com/cHJ9oUYWo4 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 19, 2022

The irony of his “Unfiltered”-branded gear is apparently very, very lost on poor Roland. A lot of things are very, very lost on poor Roland.

You, sir, are a hero https://t.co/BxjabIXNxw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2022

Only in his own mind.

Science: Masks don't matter. The Party of Science: Any fool saying they don’t matter is a damn liar. https://t.co/LbrKOXbEMT — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 20, 2022

Oh, Roland Martin is most definitely a card-carrying member of the Party of Science. He’s even got the requisite hypocrisy.

Then we can expect to ALWAYS see you this way, not just on an airplane, correct? Can’t take any chances out there. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) April 20, 2022

Suuuuuuure:

We’d ask who Roland thinks he’s fooling, but we already know.

I'm with you Roland!! I had covid in December and through two weeks of January. I can't remember ever being that sick in my life. I never stopped wearing my mask, and I will continue to do so. #staymaskedup #savealife #itcouldbeyourown — Lisa M. (@seXXXy_ma71) April 20, 2022

I will absolutely continue to mask up!!!!! The airline is supposed to be tired of the flight crew having to fight with passengers? Well what happens when a rogue passenger approaches another wearing a mask? #MaskUp #DontTryMe — Andria Walker (@hookwalk) April 19, 2022

I still wear my mask in public places and at work..I dont care what other ppl say either — Anastasia Parker (@Anastas69616638) April 19, 2022

Since you don’t care what other people say, we won’t bother reminding you that literally no one has a problem with you wearing a mask if you choose to. Better to just get swept up in the hysteria by anti-science frauds like Roland Martin.

