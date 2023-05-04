Last week, KISS’ Paul Stanley shared his thoughts on the radical Left’s disturbing push in this country to treat young children with “gender-affirming care.”

You guys know that we’re generally reluctant to take our cues from celebrities, but we’ll make an exception in this case because Stanley absolutely nailed it. The trans kid trend is indeed a sad and dangerous fad, and we need more voices telling the truth about what’s going on. That includes voices like Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider’s. Snider is no far-Right nutjob, but earlier this week, he voiced his support for Stanley:

You know what? There was a time where I "felt pretty" too. Glad my parents didn't jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive https://t.co/G80uNyzD7M — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) May 1, 2023

And now, Snider is paying the price:

Dee Snider's planned performance at San Francisco Pride in June has been called off after the Twisted Sister singer voiced his support for Paul Stanley’s transphobic tweet. https://t.co/1ggtLGvKyS — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 4, 2023

Being concerned about young children getting their bodies mutilated and suffering permanent physical and psychological scars is not transphobic, Rolling Stone. But do go off.

@PaulStanleyLive questioning gender reassignment surgery on children is not transphobic. That’s irresponsible and defamatory language not to mention insane and silly. These surgeries are experimental and dangerous and children are shifting through finding the foundation of their… — Joseph Arthur (@josepharthur) May 4, 2023

“Transphobic” aka reminding people kids should be protected from harm. STFU Rolling Stone. https://t.co/9cGykqEgO0 — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) May 4, 2023

More:

“San Francisco Pride was on the cusp of announcing Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as the unofficial rallying cry of this year’s SF Pride Parade & Celebration, with the band’s frontman Dee Snider performing the song on our center stage. Dee has always been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights,” SF Pride said in a statement. “However, when we were notified about the tweet in which Dee expressed support for Kiss’s Paul Stanley’s transphobic statement, we were heartbroken and angry. The message perpetuated by that tweet casts doubt on young trans people’s ability to self-identify their gender. “ … The tweet drew the support of the usual anti-trans crowd and, surprisingly, Snider, who as SF Pride noted — and Snider himself said in a follow-up tweet — has been a longtime ally of the LGBTQ+ community. … “Transgender people, particularly transgender women and children of color, are disproportionately affected by hate and violence. And with transphobia proliferating and becoming more and more enshrined in law throughout the country — we have to stand up for the most impacted among us,” SF Pride added.

With all due respect, San Francisco Pride, get bent. Snider hasn’t abandoned the LGBTQ+ community by standing with Paul Stanley against “gender-affirming care” for kids. He’s given no indication that he has any issues with trans adults; he just has issues with adults who should know better encouraging and facilitating child abuse.

And if San Francisco Pride genuinely has a problem with that, well, they’ve got absolutely nothing to be proud of.

Not wanting to hurt children is transphobic? — The Secret Fire Podcast ⚚ (@SecretFirePod) May 4, 2023

Turns out we're at a point at which common sense is labeled as transphobia… — Javi82 🐀 (@javierortiz82) May 4, 2023

The LBG community must be mortified.

All of the well deserved and hard fought progress that they’ve made is being destroyed by trans activists. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) May 4, 2023

The LGB community shouldn’t take it anymore.

