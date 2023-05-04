Last week, KISS’ Paul Stanley shared his thoughts on the radical Left’s disturbing push in this country to treat young children with “gender-affirming care.”

You guys know that we’re generally reluctant to take our cues from celebrities, but we’ll make an exception in this case because Stanley absolutely nailed it. The trans kid trend is indeed a sad and dangerous fad, and we need more voices telling the truth about what’s going on. That includes voices like Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider’s. Snider is no far-Right nutjob, but earlier this week, he voiced his support for Stanley:

And now, Snider is paying the price:

Being concerned about young children getting their bodies mutilated and suffering permanent physical and psychological scars is not transphobic, Rolling Stone. But do go off.

More:

“San Francisco Pride was on the cusp of announcing Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as the unofficial rallying cry of this year’s SF Pride Parade & Celebration, with the band’s frontman Dee Snider performing the song on our center stage. Dee has always been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights,” SF Pride said in a statement.

“However,  when we were notified about the tweet in which Dee expressed support for Kiss’s Paul Stanley’s transphobic statement, we were heartbroken and angry. The message perpetuated by that tweet casts doubt on young trans people’s ability to self-identify their gender. “

The tweet drew the support of the usual anti-trans crowd and, surprisingly, Snider, who as SF Pride noted — and Snider himself said in a follow-up tweet — has been a longtime ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Transgender people, particularly transgender women and children of color, are disproportionately affected by hate and violence. And with transphobia proliferating and becoming more and more enshrined in law throughout the country — we have to stand up for the most impacted among us,” SF Pride added.

With all due respect, San Francisco Pride, get bent. Snider hasn’t abandoned the LGBTQ+ community by standing with Paul Stanley against “gender-affirming care” for kids. He’s given no indication that he has any issues with trans adults; he just has issues with adults who should know better encouraging and facilitating child abuse.

And if San Francisco Pride genuinely has a problem with that, well, they’ve got absolutely nothing to be proud of.

The LGB community shouldn’t take it anymore.

