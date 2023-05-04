As we discussed yesterday, Senate Budget Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray regarding “highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures” that reveal an alleged pay-to-play scheme between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national. According to the letter, Grassley, Comer, and House Oversight Republicans have good reason to believe that the FBI and DOJ have an unclassified document confirming the allegations but haven’t disclosed that fact to the public.

The subject came up at today’s White House press briefing with NatSec Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, much to Kirby’s annoyance:

Kirby could not get out of that room fast enough. Not that we can blame him, of course. We sure as hell wouldn’t want to be in his position right now.

That said, though, it’s kind of his job to answer questions, even the uncomfortable ones. And he failed at that task today — miserably.

