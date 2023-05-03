Breaking news from the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability:

House Oversight Chair @RepJamesComer and Sen. @ChuckGrassley say a whistleblower has come to them alleging that, as VP, "Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national." https://t.co/RDSOSTCLwg — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 3, 2023

According to the letter signed by Oversight Committee Chair James Comer and Senate Budget Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley, whistleblower disclosures suggest that then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved in “an alleged criminal scheme” with a foreign national in which money was exchanged for policy decisions, and despite having that information, the DOJ and FBI do not appear to have taken any meaningful action to address it:

BREAKING: James Comer and Chuck Grassley allege that the FBI is in possession of a documents showing that Joe Biden as VP committed bribery with a foreign national in exchange for policy decisions. pic.twitter.com/LsxovvPkk0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 3, 2023

More from the House Oversight Committee’s press release:

“We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States. What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight,” Grassley said. “The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people,” Comer said.

Obviously at this point, these are only allegations and we don’t know exactly what is contained in the alleged disclosures, but given the highly partisan conduct we’ve seen from the FBI and Justice Department, it seems fair to want to investigate this matter further.

Where are 51 former intelligence officials when you need them! Quick, someone get Blinken on the phone! — Whispers of Dementia (@mgEyesOpen) May 3, 2023

Somebody track down the Rolodex.

Kind of puts Biden's Chinese spy balloon response in perspective. https://t.co/ICqNdAZYMd — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 3, 2023

Yikes. It certainly would.

