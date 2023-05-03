Karine Jean-Pierre is obviously not qualified to answer any questions on behalf of Joe Biden and the White House, but having accepted the position of White House press secretary, it’s literally her job to answer those questions and, short of resigning, she’s stuck with that job.

That means that we’re going to continue to get absolutely terrible responses to the questions posed to her at White House press briefings on a regular basis. Here are some more for the pile:

Asked if Biden is ready for the border surge after Title 42 is lifted: KJP: “We have been preparing for what is to come… we’ve put programs in place.” pic.twitter.com/90xm67OSV6 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) May 3, 2023

Hard to believe they’re ready for anything when they’ve been claiming illegal immigration is down 90%. https://t.co/wcXgsSTDT4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 3, 2023

Oh, they’re most definitely not ready:

"Can you describe or provide some detail as to what the White House is anticipating when this COVID-era border restriction expires?" Karine Jean-Pierre: *crickets* pic.twitter.com/jAAkQSkWKq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2023

At least she didn’t tell that reporter to cool it with “the dramatics” like she did when Peter Doocy asked her from whence she pulled that statistic about illegal immigration being down 90%. But still. The deafening silence from her wasn’t a great look. It was actually quite painful to watch.

That said, we’re always here for the sheer spectacle of Karine Jean-Pierre glitching out on the podium.

She is remarkably adept at saying nothing while speaking, and sounding ridiculously ill-equipped in the process. — Lynn Afendoulis (@LynnAfendoulis) May 3, 2023

Yes, but if nothing else, how she behaves on that podium is usually a pretty good predictor of how the Biden administration will give us: either poorly supported defensiveness or just total silence.

***

Related:

KJP spits out what may be the worst, most blatant LIE ever told by any press secretary (watch)

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!