Judge Sides With Rioters, Says Safety Fence Around Federal Building Tramples Their Free Speech

Oregon is Antifa central, and the Federal Building in Eugene is one of its main targets. Here are scenes from January, when an Antifa protest turned into a riot:

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Eugene, Oregon — ICE and federal agents rush Antifa agitators, deploy crowd control munitions outside the federal building to disperse unruly mob.



This comes after anti-ICE militants have been attacking the building for hours. pic.twitter.com/FdLeIHhiNi — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 28, 2026

NOW: The federal building in Eugene, Oregon, is being boarded-up following last night’s anti-ICE riot.



Antifa militants shattered windows, vandalized property, and assaulted federal agents. pic.twitter.com/3oVXA95cXg — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 31, 2026

The government put up fencing in April to protect against rioters and further damage to the building, but plaintiffs claimed that the presence of the fence tramples on their free speech rights.

JUST IN: A federal judge has ordered the embassy fencing to be removed outside the Federal Building in Eugene, Oregon.



The fencing was recently installed in response to ongoing violent riots carried out by Antifa and aligned anarchist groups since June 2025.



Rioters shattered… https://t.co/pRwsFpLcVz pic.twitter.com/lXLEP8dQTj — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 23, 2026

The post continues:

… windows and breached the facility earlier this year, prompting FBI manhunts.

Nathan Wilk of KLCC reports:

Judge Mustafa Kasubhai said he was granting a preliminary injunction, siding with six local activists who are suing the federal government over the barrier. The fence was installed in April, after Eugene Police declared a January protest at the site a riot. The barrier blocks the building’s upper courtyard and part of the sidewalk. The plaintiffs argue that the fence’s presence tramples on their free speech rights, limiting the size of events that can be safely held outside the building.

It's like the Hamas playbook. Try and gaslight that terrorists are protesters or journalists. — 🇺🇸 America's Great (@Gunalizer) June 23, 2026

Ignore that ass. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) June 23, 2026

It’s time to start ignoring treasonous judges. — WannabeAnglican (@WannabeAnglican) June 23, 2026

Another rioter-accomplice judge. How long do we put up with this? — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) June 23, 2026

How can a judge do this? Ignore him.



To demand security removed from federal buildings sounds like treason/sedition to me. — Logen Kain (@techshotgun) June 23, 2026

Why would a judge get to decide how a federal building is protected? What law is being broken with a security fence? — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) June 23, 2026

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This is insanity. These judges tell ICE they can’t deploy crowd control measures. Local PD says they won’t assist. Now they’re saying no fence. These judges have an agenda. — Travis B (@TCPDX79) June 23, 2026

Fuck the Judge. Get it overturned; not in his lane. Also arrest him for decreasing security so rioters can do more damage. — MikeInTexas🇺🇸 (@Adopt_a_MEME) June 23, 2026

There's no way anyone had standing to file that lawsuit. — Dr. Grumpy Peach, esq ✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱🐘 (@grumpypeach89) June 23, 2026

On what grounds? — DesertAIP (@DesertAIP) June 23, 2026

Their First Amendment right to smash windows and breach the building has been trampled on by the fence.

There is absolutely no sound legal reasoning for this ruling. None. As long as there’s a point of entry - be it guarded locked or otherwise, it’s one-thousand percent not a 1A violation. What a clown. — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) June 23, 2026

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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