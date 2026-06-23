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Judge Sides With Rioters, Says Safety Fence Around Federal Building Tramples Their Free Speech

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 23, 2026
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

Oregon is Antifa central, and the Federal Building in Eugene is one of its main targets. Here are scenes from January, when an Antifa protest turned into a riot:

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The government put up fencing in April to protect against rioters and further damage to the building, but plaintiffs claimed that the presence of the fence tramples on their free speech rights.

The post continues:

… windows and breached the facility earlier this year, prompting FBI manhunts.

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Nathan Wilk of KLCC reports:

Judge Mustafa Kasubhai said he was granting a preliminary injunction, siding with six local activists who are suing the federal government over the barrier.

The fence was installed in April, after Eugene Police declared a January protest at the site a riot. The barrier blocks the building’s upper courtyard and part of the sidewalk.

The plaintiffs argue that the fence’s presence tramples on their free speech rights, limiting the size of events that can be safely held outside the building.

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Their First Amendment right to smash windows and breach the building has been trampled on by the fence.

***

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