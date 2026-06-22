Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, we couldn't avoid it forever. Monday's back. We know. We know. We hate it too, but every good weekend must come to an end.

We're not gonna take this lying down. We're taking on Monday with some laughs. Let's jump right into some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we saw this week.

Advertisement

Yep, that's pretty much how we remember it, too.

This happens to us every Sunday. It makes Monday SO much better. 😂

(Yes, that's sarcasm.)

LOL! Of all days, Monday is definitely the day when you say, 'I ain't eating that lunch I brought. This day sucks. I need something good.'

Yesterday was Father's Day, and you know there was some good material on that theme.

Happy Sunday X 💋Happy Father’s Day to all you fabulous dads out there. pic.twitter.com/Te5C7Imr3b — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) June 21, 2026

Terrifying!

LOLOLOL! Perfect.

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. pic.twitter.com/BCpFDfMGlG — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 21, 2026

Somebody's gotta do it. 😂

That also means she can push your casket bier. Just saying.

LOL.

This is the way. 😂

Yes, it is sort of like that. We're not complaining.

Bwahaha!

HAHA!

Speaking of dad jokes …

Those guys always crack us up! 😂

#1 Dad fights on the White House lawn would be off the hook! 😂

pic.twitter.com/xMO2P33Mvo — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 21, 2026

We couldn't let the day pass without paying homage to one of the greatest replies of all time. 💀💀💀

We like it!

The blocked shot had us rolling! 😂

Finally, us Dads catch a break…… pic.twitter.com/iAEHXDaBl1 — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) June 21, 2026

We hope all you dads out there had a wonderful day and enjoyed your free Chick-Fil-A. 😂

The World Cup gave us some laughs this week.

HA!

Bwahaha!

So wrong, but yet so rightpic.twitter.com/wo2Jhj5T4v — Meat and Potatoes (@WeGotsTheMeats) June 21, 2026

Advertisement

Bad day, mate?

Other than some disgruntled Australians, most of our foreign friends really seemed to enjoy their time in the good old USA.

Somebody said that World Cup is just the US having a giant sleepover with the cousins we never see because our parents hate each other. 😂 — That's My Michelle (@JamelleMyBelle) June 20, 2026

LOL. We like it.

Solid plan. 😂

HAHA!

The cat people are gonna love that one. 😂

LOLOLOL!

You never know who you're gonna meet when you lose internet.

LOL. Yep.

Small victories! 😂

Solved the reflecting pool controversy. Everyone calm down. pic.twitter.com/D8o4O5uSsD — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) June 21, 2026

Well, that's just a real nice surprise, Clark. 😂

How old are you? pic.twitter.com/wX3oj7uUdi — Bob Kostic (@causticbob) June 21, 2026

Ouch.

Yeah, we laughed. 😂

Advertisement

LOL! 😂

Show of hands: Who had that clock in their house growing up? 😂

That's how long the ice cream machine has been down.

Check out this Norm MacDonald clip we pulled for our classic comedy of the week.

Conan's favorite guest of all time, Norm MacDonald



Telling a joke as only Norm could



"Because the light was on" pic.twitter.com/2K3S1TD9Ua — Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) June 20, 2026

Norm's delivery was unparalleled! He always made us laugh.

LOL! We hope you're all thinking more clearly than THAT this Monday.

That's it for us this week, friends. We don't know how bad this Monday's going to be, but at least we got it started with some laughs. Hey, it will be over before we know it, and we'll soon be together again!

Until we meme again …