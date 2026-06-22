Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, we couldn't avoid it forever. Monday's back. We know. We know. We hate it too, but every good weekend must come to an end.
We're not gonna take this lying down. We're taking on Monday with some laughs. Let's jump right into some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we saw this week.
June 21, 2026
Yep, that's pretty much how we remember it, too.
June 21, 2026
This happens to us every Sunday. It makes Monday SO much better. 😂
(Yes, that's sarcasm.)
I’m crying real tears😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gMoGR1B9eH— justasistertryingtotweet (@Igottafigh64510) June 15, 2026
LOL! Of all days, Monday is definitely the day when you say, 'I ain't eating that lunch I brought. This day sucks. I need something good.'
Yesterday was Father's Day, and you know there was some good material on that theme.
Happy Sunday X 💋Happy Father’s Day to all you fabulous dads out there. pic.twitter.com/Te5C7Imr3b— MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) June 21, 2026
Terrifying!
Happy Father's Day, X! pic.twitter.com/uTUkg86Fqz— Jayroo (@jayroo69) June 21, 2026
LOLOLOL! Perfect.
Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. pic.twitter.com/BCpFDfMGlG— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 21, 2026
Somebody's gotta do it. 😂
No lie detected pic.twitter.com/Vk6VULlZKu— Anticommie (@QueenAnticommie) June 21, 2026
That also means she can push your casket bier. Just saying.
June 21, 2026
LOL.
June 21, 2026
This is the way. 😂
Happy Father’s Day!😎🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/c1g4cMUg9q— Silver (@SilversMemez) June 21, 2026
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Yes, it is sort of like that. We're not complaining.
Father's always know....☕️🤷♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/gjQ6glLlLr— Bear (@Bear_Is_Buzzed) June 21, 2026
Bwahaha!
Dad jokes 🤭 pic.twitter.com/UHlbXdFogZ— Silver (@SilversMemez) June 21, 2026
HAHA!
Speaking of dad jokes …
June 21, 2026
Those guys always crack us up! 😂
Happy Father's Day pic.twitter.com/rklX8Z1T5w— J🍩ey Bag 🍩f D🍩nuts 🍩 (@joeybagovdonuts) June 21, 2026
#1 Dad fights on the White House lawn would be off the hook! 😂
June 21, 2026
We couldn't let the day pass without paying homage to one of the greatest replies of all time. 💀💀💀
June 21, 2026
We like it!
Happy Father’s Day pic.twitter.com/JR3m9bffnI— Playteaux (@Playteaux1) June 21, 2026
The blocked shot had us rolling! 😂
Finally, us Dads catch a break…… pic.twitter.com/iAEHXDaBl1— Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) June 21, 2026
We hope all you dads out there had a wonderful day and enjoyed your free Chick-Fil-A. 😂
The World Cup gave us some laughs this week.
Dead pic.twitter.com/bAH5HSix8v— Raves 🖤💛❤️ (@RavenZech2) June 16, 2026
HA!
Ok, but https://t.co/kocY9Qxqoo pic.twitter.com/0BJPLeJSGe— Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 21, 2026
Bwahaha!
So wrong, but yet so rightpic.twitter.com/wo2Jhj5T4v— Meat and Potatoes (@WeGotsTheMeats) June 21, 2026
Bad day, mate?
Other than some disgruntled Australians, most of our foreign friends really seemed to enjoy their time in the good old USA.
Somebody said that World Cup is just the US having a giant sleepover with the cousins we never see because our parents hate each other. 😂— That's My Michelle (@JamelleMyBelle) June 20, 2026
LOL. We like it.
June 15, 2026
Solid plan. 😂
June 16, 2026
HAHA!
June 16, 2026
The cat people are gonna love that one. 😂
June 15, 2026
LOLOLOL!
June 15, 2026
You never know who you're gonna meet when you lose internet.
June 21, 2026
LOL. Yep.
June 21, 2026
Small victories! 😂
Solved the reflecting pool controversy. Everyone calm down. pic.twitter.com/D8o4O5uSsD— Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) June 21, 2026
Well, that's just a real nice surprise, Clark. 😂
How old are you? pic.twitter.com/wX3oj7uUdi— Bob Kostic (@causticbob) June 21, 2026
Ouch.
🖖🤣🤙 pic.twitter.com/J1nVwSZ8V8— James Jones🇺🇲 🦅👋😀👍🦅🇺🇲 (@JamesJo56909490) June 21, 2026
Yeah, we laughed. 😂
June 21, 2026
LOL! 😂
June 21, 2026
Show of hands: Who had that clock in their house growing up? 😂
June 20, 2026
That's how long the ice cream machine has been down.
Check out this Norm MacDonald clip we pulled for our classic comedy of the week.
Conan's favorite guest of all time, Norm MacDonald— Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) June 20, 2026
Telling a joke as only Norm could
"Because the light was on" pic.twitter.com/2K3S1TD9Ua
Norm's delivery was unparalleled! He always made us laugh.
June 21, 2026
LOL! We hope you're all thinking more clearly than THAT this Monday.
That's it for us this week, friends. We don't know how bad this Monday's going to be, but at least we got it started with some laughs. Hey, it will be over before we know it, and we'll soon be together again!
Until we meme again …
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