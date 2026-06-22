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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on June 22, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (Adapted from an image first generated by Grok)

Well, we couldn't avoid it forever. Monday's back. We know. We know. We hate it too, but every good weekend must come to an end.

We're not gonna take this lying down. We're taking on Monday with some laughs. Let's jump right into some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we saw this week.

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Yep, that's pretty much how we remember it, too.

This happens to us every Sunday. It makes Monday SO much better. 😂

(Yes, that's sarcasm.)

LOL! Of all days, Monday is definitely the day when you say, 'I ain't eating that lunch I brought. This day sucks. I need something good.'

Yesterday was Father's Day, and you know there was some good material on that theme.

Terrifying!

LOLOLOL! Perfect.

Somebody's gotta do it. 😂

That also means she can push your casket bier. Just saying.

LOL.

This is the way. 😂

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Yes, it is sort of like that. We're not complaining.

Bwahaha!

HAHA!

Speaking of dad jokes …

Those guys always crack us up! 😂

#1 Dad fights on the White House lawn would be off the hook! 😂

We couldn't let the day pass without paying homage to one of the greatest replies of all time. 💀💀💀

We like it!

The blocked shot had us rolling! 😂

We hope all you dads out there had a wonderful day and enjoyed your free Chick-Fil-A. 😂

The World Cup gave us some laughs this week.

HA!

Bwahaha!

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Bad day, mate?

Other than some disgruntled Australians, most of our foreign friends really seemed to enjoy their time in the good old USA.

LOL. We like it.

Solid plan. 😂

HAHA!

The cat people are gonna love that one. 😂

LOLOLOL!

You never know who you're gonna meet when you lose internet.

LOL. Yep.

Small victories! 😂

Well, that's just a real nice surprise, Clark. 😂

Ouch.

Yeah, we laughed. 😂

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LOL! 😂

Show of hands: Who had that clock in their house growing up? 😂

That's how long the ice cream machine has been down.

Check out this Norm MacDonald clip we pulled for our classic comedy of the week.

Norm's delivery was unparalleled! He always made us laugh.

LOL! We hope you're all thinking more clearly than THAT this Monday.

That's it for us this week, friends. We don't know how bad this Monday's going to be, but at least we got it started with some laughs. Hey, it will be over before we know it, and we'll soon be together again!

Until we meme again …

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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