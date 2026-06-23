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Radical Hospitality? Poetica Coffee Owner FAFO: $400K Tax Deadbeat, 9/11 Truther, and Dan Goldman Taunter

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on June 23, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Earlier, we told you about a coffee shop owner who taunted Jewish Congressman Dan Goldman. Well, as expected, that Coffee Shop owner is a bum and it's his turn to be taunted online. Turnabout is fair play. 

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Of course, the coffee shop owner donated to Graham Platner. Scum bags stick together, after all.

Also, they don't pay their taxes (although they probably vote for people who want to tax everyone more ... typical Democrats) and are 9/11 truthers. Just massive pieces of garbage. It's scary to think what they do to the coffee of Jewish customers honestly. 

Oh, and they're nasty and their place gets cited frequently by the health department. Never seen a Commie who wasn't lazy.

The coffee shop is owned by Parviz Mukhamadkulov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan who is a donor to far-left Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner and who, closer to home, has publicly complained that his Brooklyn neighbors were not tipping enough.

The post instantly made waves on social media, and within hours of it going online, Poetica Coffee had taken down its entire Instagram account.

On its website, Poetica incongruously touts its "radical hospitality" and proudly notes that guests are "sacred" and "the door is open to everyone."

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Just another example of our immigration system not sufficiently sifting out folks who hate America and our allies. Maybe there should be a moratorium on immigration completely until our system can figure out how to keep losers like this out of the country.

Apparently, if you openly hate Jews and support Commies, you don't have to pay taxes.

Also, anti-Semites are often terrible people so look out for that, too.

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Maybe the coffee shop owner is just jealous.

In Zohran Mamdani's New York City, this will make the man a hero. The best thing to do is encourage Jewish neighbors and their allies not to give any money to this business. This guy's tax bill will probably be forgiven by Mamdani. Just wait.

And so is Parviz Mukhamadkulov and his business, Poetica Coffee. 

 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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