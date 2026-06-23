Radical Hospitality? Poetica Coffee Owner FAFO: $400K Tax Deadbeat, 9/11 Truther, and Dan Goldman Taunter

Earlier, we told you about a coffee shop owner who taunted Jewish Congressman Dan Goldman. Well, as expected, that Coffee Shop owner is a bum and it's his turn to be taunted online. Turnabout is fair play.

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The owner of the coffee shop which refused Dan Goldman's "AIPAC" money:



1. Owes NY almost $400,000 in taxes

2. Accused Israel of doing 9/11

3. Donated to Graham Platner (naturally)

4. Been repeatedly cited by NYC health inspectorshttps://t.co/Gbq9ZklPwh — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 23, 2026

Of course, the coffee shop owner donated to Graham Platner. Scum bags stick together, after all.

Also, they don't pay their taxes (although they probably vote for people who want to tax everyone more ... typical Democrats) and are 9/11 truthers. Just massive pieces of garbage. It's scary to think what they do to the coffee of Jewish customers honestly.

Oh, and they're nasty and their place gets cited frequently by the health department. Never seen a Commie who wasn't lazy.

The coffee shop is owned by Parviz Mukhamadkulov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan who is a donor to far-left Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner and who, closer to home, has publicly complained that his Brooklyn neighbors were not tipping enough. The post instantly made waves on social media, and within hours of it going online, Poetica Coffee had taken down its entire Instagram account. On its website, Poetica incongruously touts its "radical hospitality" and proudly notes that guests are "sacred" and "the door is open to everyone."

Just another example of our immigration system not sufficiently sifting out folks who hate America and our allies. Maybe there should be a moratorium on immigration completely until our system can figure out how to keep losers like this out of the country.

How does a racist coffee shop get to have $400k in unpaid sales tax? Are we just not enforcing laws anymore? https://t.co/QLADCi1GxY — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) June 23, 2026

Apparently, if you openly hate Jews and support Commies, you don't have to pay taxes.

BREAKING: Immigrant who violates the law by not paying his taxes, tells his local United States Congressman he’s not welcome in his NYC business.



Why was Mukhamadkulov welcome in America?https://t.co/8Js9rfJiwk pic.twitter.com/93J3aTeFV8 — SCOOCH.NYC (@david_sivella) June 23, 2026

Oh and BTW @IRSnews



Someone who cheats on state taxes, very often delinquent on federal as well! https://t.co/5S5jdvA96E — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 23, 2026

Also, anti-Semites are often terrible people so look out for that, too.

Owner FAFO now all is being exposed. 🤣 https://t.co/yLOLMKWQAo — Politically Homeless (@KikiAndtheCity) June 23, 2026

Why is this NOT surprising?? https://t.co/FDFPDjnDQ4 — Tallone2 (@Tallone_2) June 23, 2026

Looks like the coffee shop could’ve used some of Dan Goldman’s “AIPAC money” to pay back the nearly $400,000 in back taxes. https://t.co/hKgMjfF2ao — Lizzy Savetsky (@LizzySavetsky) June 23, 2026

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Maybe the coffee shop owner is just jealous.

No wonder at all that this trash supports Lander and hates Goldman. https://t.co/pbzhKvgorx — Kalman Yeger (@KalmanYeger) June 23, 2026

Will never return to this establishment, which should be shut down by @NewYorkStateAG for discrimination & blatant antisemitism. Won’t hold our breath that she will actually do her job https://t.co/6eA3m4sgJx — IDCA (@idca23) June 23, 2026

In Zohran Mamdani's New York City, this will make the man a hero. The best thing to do is encourage Jewish neighbors and their allies not to give any money to this business. This guy's tax bill will probably be forgiven by Mamdani. Just wait.

Karma is a b*tch, Poetica Coffee https://t.co/paYS9oUoF9 — Hagar Hajjar Chemali (@HagarChemali) June 23, 2026

And so is Parviz Mukhamadkulov and his business, Poetica Coffee.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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