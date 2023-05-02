Last week, Fox News reported that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his wife had a pretty cordial email relationship with Hunter Biden.

Blinken and wife emailed frequently with Hunter Biden, raising questions about role in laptop cover story https://t.co/wLL7uFXxWH — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 25, 2023

More from Fox News:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with Hunter Biden at the State Department in July 2015 when he was serving as the deputy secretary of state in the Obama-Biden administration and Hunter was on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, according to emails reviewed and verified by Fox News Digital. The ties between Blinken and Hunter Biden could face increased scrutiny after former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell testified to the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees last week that Blinken, as President Biden’s then-campaign senior adviser, “played a role in the inception” of the public statement signed by intelligence officials claiming Hunter’s abandoned laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign just weeks before the 2020 presidential election. Emails from the infamous abandoned laptop that Blinken sought to discredit show that Hunter has ties to Blinken and his wife, Evan Ryan, dating back over a decade, having scheduled meetings with him while he was on the board of Burisma and Blinken was deputy secretary of state.

Fox News’ report contains quite a few examples of the written email correspondence between Blinken and Hunter Biden. Which is already pretty interesting. But when you also factor in that Blinken testified before Congress that he never communicated with Biden via email, it gets extra-extreme-ultra interesting:

Here is Antony Blinken’s sworn testimony to Congress that he had “NO” email correspondence with Hunter Biden. The emails on Hunter’s laptop say that’s a lie. pic.twitter.com/kGSSSS94Oi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2023

Somebody get Maury Povich out here.

🚨🚨🚨 Sen. @RonJohnsonWI says Antony Blinken gave false testimony to Congress in a transcribed interview in December 2020. “We asked him point-blank, did you communicate with Hunter Biden via text or email, and he said ‘no.’ Well, now we have emails.” pic.twitter.com/pUw75H5qge — GOP (@GOP) May 2, 2023

Sen. Johnson is correct about how the demonstrable lie about emailing with Hunter Biden calls into question all of Antony Blinken’s testimony before Congress.

Transcripts indicate noted Spotify playlist creator Antony Blinken gave false information to Congress while under oath about his correspondence with Hunter Biden. https://t.co/qoXqlvQB4A — GOP (@GOP) May 2, 2023

Blinken, Garland, etc. These clowns lie to Congress like it’s their job. https://t.co/vQepsmUHgC — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 2, 2023

Well, they work for Joe Biden, so … yeah, it kind of is their job. They’re just not very good at it, at least not in the sense that they ultimately get busted.

Now there’s just one question that remains: will Antony Blinken be made to answer for this? Because Blinken needs to answer for this.

So impeach him, or shut the f*ck up. https://t.co/yrDPjEsukc — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) May 2, 2023

