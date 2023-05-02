It’s been another rough White House press conference for Karine Jean-Pierre. She had to try to explain why increased layoffs are actually a good sign for the labor market, which was tricky enough.

I have never seen her sweat as bad as she is right now💙🖤💙 — Ginger Ninja (@HappyCamperKat) May 2, 2023

We can only imagine how relieved she was to move on to other topics … until she found out what those other topics were. Like Hunter Biden’s illegitimate daughter, the grandchild that Joe Biden and his family have refused to acknowledge exists. A reporter asked Jean-Pierre about the ongoing trial in Arkansas regarding Hunter Biden’s inability — or, rather, unwillingness — to make child support payments to the mother of his daughter, Navy Joan.

"I'm not going to speak to that," @PressSec says when asked why the president won't acknowledge his seventh grandchild. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 2, 2023

Guys, this is pretty brutal. Not just for Karine Jean-Pierre, but for Joe and Jill Biden. Watch:

REPORTER: "How come [Joe & Jill Biden] acknowledged the 7th grandchild?" KJP: "I'm not gonna speak to that from here." REPORTER: "Why not?" KJP: *moves on* pic.twitter.com/FNjXnfz9uD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2023

Wow. That’s not just cold, but ice-cold.

White House press secretary officially joins President Joe Biden in refusing to acknowledge the existence of a grandchild of the president of the United States https://t.co/O3nVOOn8PA — Jerry Dunleavy 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) May 2, 2023

Holy crap.

Glad to at least see someone calling out the Bidens for being uncaring and cold. This child did no harm to anyone, she’s an innocent victim. 😢 https://t.co/j9sW9lPSVd — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) May 2, 2023

Karine no doubt thought she was shutting that discussion down right then and there. But all she did was draw even more attention to the fact that the Biden family has no room in their hearts for the innocent little girl who never asked for any of this and deserves far more compassion than they are affording to a piece of garbage like Hunter Biden.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!