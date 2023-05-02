Another day, another embarrassing White House press briefing for Karine Jean-Pierre. This afternoon, a reporter asked her about the increase in layoffs, and, God bless her, she actually set out to answer it. Poor thing.

She changed her hairstyle today, but unfortunately for her, the brain that sits underneath it still the same as it ever was.

Is the kind that we want to see, though? Is it really?

It’s true, though:

Oof.

We’d tell Karine to blink twice if she needs help, but she’s blinking way too much for us to be able to discern “HELP ME!” blinking from “KJP.exe is crashing.” Needless to say, she’s way out of her depth on that podium.

How Karine Jean-Pierre hasn’t collapsed from dizziness, we’ll never know. She truly has a gift.

She really, really does:

Fortunately our faith in the ability of Joe Biden’s administration to be honest with us and refrain from gaslighting was always at absolute zero, so that couldn’t fall any lower.

