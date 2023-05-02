Another day, another embarrassing White House press briefing for Karine Jean-Pierre. This afternoon, a reporter asked her about the increase in layoffs, and, God bless her, she actually set out to answer it. Poor thing.

She changed her hairstyle today, but unfortunately for her, the brain that sits underneath it still the same as it ever was.

REPORTER: "The number of layoffs and discharges rose to 1.8 million — that's the highest level since December of 2020…" KJP says that it's "the kind of labor market easing that we want to see." pic.twitter.com/NU429vJyCk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2023

Is the kind that we want to see, though? Is it really?

Someone needs to let her know a rise is not an easing. They are the polar opposites. — wrf083tq83jq3ht-0q3htq09-3j- (@Dave6971) May 2, 2023

Only this administration would think people losing their jobs is a positive — Mike (@mike830690861) May 2, 2023

It’s true, though:

TOO MANY jobs in America? That’s how the Biden team defends canceling thousands of blue-collar energy jobs to make us dependent on China. It’s the definition of insanity pic.twitter.com/ueyAFWA6XB — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 2, 2023

Oof.

Reporter: "Layoffs and discharges rose to 1.8 million, that's the highest level since December 2020." KJP: "Businesses might be removing job openings but they are not laying off existing workers." Reporter: "The layoffs have been increasing from a wide range of companies." pic.twitter.com/9zMrIuOdCv — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 2, 2023

We’d tell Karine to blink twice if she needs help, but she’s blinking way too much for us to be able to discern “HELP ME!” blinking from “KJP.exe is crashing.” Needless to say, she’s way out of her depth on that podium.

KJP be like pic.twitter.com/9WCdOoax4z — It’s OK to love America🇺🇸 (@Jon80973554) May 2, 2023

How Karine Jean-Pierre hasn’t collapsed from dizziness, we’ll never know. She truly has a gift.

She really, really does:

Karine Jean-Pierre says "real wages are higher than they were just nine months ago." Real wages have fallen at the fastest pace in 40 years under Biden. pic.twitter.com/f824KH9jwz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2023

Fortunately our faith in the ability of Joe Biden’s administration to be honest with us and refrain from gaslighting was always at absolute zero, so that couldn’t fall any lower.

