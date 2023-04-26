Earlier this week, Megyn Kelly called out the lovely ladies of “The View” for reveling in the news that Tucker Carlson was out at Fox News:

Not one of these women could solo host a show and get ratings. Not one. They are & will always be ensemble players. Their jealousy is on full display here, and ideological hatred too of course. https://t.co/UvgB5bNfYT — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 24, 2023

And speaking of people who couldn’t solo host a show and get ratings and who seethe with envy and ideological hatred, here’s how Keith Olbermann responded to Kelly’s tweet:

What would you know about successfully hosting a show? Fired by Fox, fired by NBC. You're 0-for-2 and you couldn't get a job cleaning the studio at The View — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) April 25, 2023

You know Keith was immensely pleased with himself for that one. And why shouldn’t he be pleased with himself? It may very well have taken him a full 12 hours to craft that brilliant response, and it shows.

And speaking of shows, how’s this for a spectacle? Megyn Kelly took a moment of “The Megyn Kelly Show” to deliver a very personal message to Keith Olbermann. And even if he wasn’t listening himself at the time, we’re guessing that he’s probably heard it by now. He really, really needs to hear it:

OMG @megynkelly just dragged Keith Olbermann over a field of broken glass and then helped him wash his wounds with salty lemon water before pushing him down a flight of stairs. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VQHxxxON6k — Greg 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈🤴🏻👑🍿🍿🍿🍿 (@gregissnacking) April 26, 2023

That tweet pretty much perfectly describes what we just witnessed. It was a truly magnificent moment to behold, and we will probably be watching it some more throughout the day because it’s just that good. A strong woman delivering a verbal beatdown to a well known misogynist jackass is music to our ears.

This might be the most brutal takedown allowed by the FCC. https://t.co/3PP0gSfmzb — firstnamerandomnumbers (@firstnamerando) April 26, 2023

Was Kelly’s response to Olbermann harsh? Yes. But it was also entirely merited and thoroughly deserved. And we’re here for this one and for any more she feels like dishing out.

