Over the weekend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told a rapt Jen Psaki that the government should heavily regulate conservative media, specifically calling out Fox News and Tucker Carlson for “incitement of violence” despite having no actual substance to back up her claim.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says there needs to be more regulation of conservative news because "when you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence. Very clearly." pic.twitter.com/HSI5fxUDTP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2023

Well, as we know, Fox News announced on Monday that they and Tucker Carlson had “agreed to part ways,” whatever that means. We’re still not exactly sure what went down between Fox and Carlson, but one thing we do know is that AOC was thrilled at the news and used it as evidence that “deplatforming works.”

AOC’s authoritarian gloating has inspired a new thread from conservative writer and commentator John Hayward, who rightly zeroes in on the inherently fascist nature of AOC and other Democratic politicians’ lust for total control over conservative media:

Of course "deplatforming works." Fascism works. Totalitarianism works. Terrorism works. That's why people keep embracing such ideologies, even though our culture nominally considers them to be among the greatest of human evils. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 25, 2023

In short, FORCE works. Persuasion is difficult, frustrating, and often ineffective. Introducing any amount of force to a system founded on principles of liberty, self-government, individual choice, and private ownership of capital will inevitably tip the scales. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 25, 2023

The generation that holds most of our political, corporate, and media power was taught all their lives that fascism is the ultimate evil – but they sank very easily into a fascist system. Today they quiver with glee at using combined state/corporate power to crush dissent. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 25, 2023

They are what they profess to hate. That’s certainly the case for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Developing and using coercive power has a powerful allure. People who think they have great wisdom and absolute moral stature, who view themselves as messiahs on a mission with time running out, will never settle for force-free systems that require the consent of the governed. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 25, 2023

"Democracy" is always a train they ride until they reach their ideological destination, and then they hop off and dynamite the train behind them. They think a free republic whose citizens can say "no" will never get important things done quickly enough. Only coercion "works." — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 25, 2023

Of course, all of these people will howl with outrage if force is used against THEM. It's not exactly hypocrisy – they think they have an exclusive right to employ compulsive tactics against the people. Every political actor that uses force believes they have a monopoly on it. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 25, 2023

Remember back in the day when we always said we'd never negotiate with terrorists or make even small compromises with their demands? This attitude implicitly recognizes that terrorism is inherently effective. Reward it, even a little, and you'll get more of it. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 25, 2023

Totalitarianism, the politicization of everything, is incredibly effective. It gives tiny political elites a method of imposing their ideology, morality, religion, and policies upon vast populations. Totalitarianism atomizes opposition by making dissidents feel isolated. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 25, 2023

Fascism? That crap works GREAT. It fuses totalitarianism and authoritarianism, fuses the State with corporations. Fascism uses private capital to extend the power of the ruling Party BEYOND the authority of the government it controls, creating inescapable rigid conformity. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 25, 2023

Fascism is evil and tends to be destroyed by the conflicts it creates to sustain the power of the ruling Party, but that process can take a long time. Fascism doesn't fail because it's ineffective. It would have no allure if it was weak. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 25, 2023

We passed through an unfortunate period after the fall of the Soviet Union where we thought all the great evils – fascism, communism, totalitarianism – were self-evidently repulsive and foolish, so nobody would ever touch the stuff again. The End of History had arrived! — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 25, 2023

It was so tempting to get complacent, and we were. But it’s arguably when we’re complacent that we’re in the most danger.

We were so naive to think that freedom could ever win a final victory. It's a never-ending battle. Liberty underestimated its adversaries. The Cold Warriors thought their children would avoid repeating the horrors of the 20th Century. We paid dearly for that mistake. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 25, 2023

And we’ll pay dearly if people like AOC are empowered to continue to run roughshod over our freedoms in the name of keeping us free.

