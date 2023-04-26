Over the weekend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told a rapt Jen Psaki that the government should heavily regulate conservative media, specifically calling out Fox News and Tucker Carlson for “incitement of violence” despite having no actual substance to back up her claim.

Well, as we know, Fox News announced on Monday that they and Tucker Carlson had “agreed to part ways,” whatever that means. We’re still not exactly sure what went down between Fox and Carlson, but one thing we do know is that AOC was thrilled at the news and used it as evidence that “deplatforming works.”

AOC’s authoritarian gloating has inspired a new thread from conservative writer and commentator John Hayward, who rightly zeroes in on the inherently fascist nature of AOC and other Democratic politicians’ lust for total control over conservative media:

They are what they profess to hate. That’s certainly the case for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

It was so tempting to get complacent, and we were. But it’s arguably when we’re complacent that we’re in the most danger.

And we’ll pay dearly if people like AOC are empowered to continue to run roughshod over our freedoms in the name of keeping us free.

