Earlier, we told you about Politico’s new “major scoop,” aka shameless and arguably libelous hit job, on Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. You know, the one that blew the lid off of a perfectly legitimate sale of property from a now-dissolved LLC of which Gorsuch was a member selling a piece of land in 20 to the chief executive at a law firm that had made arguments before the Supreme Court. All the usual boneheads were only too happy to take that story and run with it despite the fact that Gorsuch didn’t do anything illegal or corrupt.

So it should come as absolutely no surprise that CNN would feel perfectly confident publishing a hit piece of their own, this one on Gorsuch’s SCOTUS colleague Clarence Thomas:

A company related to Republican megadonor Harlan Crow, a longtime friend of Clarence Thomas who paid for lavish trips for the Supreme Court justice and his wife, had business before the Supreme Court in the mid-2000s, records show. https://t.co/8Gz8bynf8K — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 25, 2023

Wondering where the scandal is? So are we. CNN definitely doesn’t make it clear:

A company related to Republican megadonor Harlan Crow, a longtime friend of Clarence Thomas who paid for lavish trips for the Supreme Court justice and his wife, had business before the Supreme Court in the mid-2000s, records show. Crow’s name does not appear in a caption of the case, which concerned a dispute related to a copyrighted architectural drawing, and his office said neither Crow nor his company were involved in the matter or discussed it with Thomas. But the revelation challenges assertions by both men that their relationship was completely separate from Thomas’ role as a Supreme Court justice and is likely to add to scrutiny over his ethical conduct. Recently, justices have been under pressure to be more forthcoming about their actions and finances, and Thomas’ trips paid for by Crow were not disclosed on his financial disclosure forms. In addition, in a statement Thomas released in April, he said that Crow “did not have business before the court.”

The “revelation” is only “likely to add scrutiny over his ethical conduct” because that’s what CNN wants. More scrutiny over Clarence Thomas’ ethical conduct despite the fact that Justice Thomas doesn’t seem to have breached the Supreme Court’s code of ethics.

Every word of the article downplays the alarmism of the headline. The ties between the companies were minimal and Crow had no involvement in the case. — Dave Kleikamp (@ShaggyKC) April 25, 2023

It’s true. The article undercuts the premise of the headline. The smoking gun is ice cold.

As is usually the case when CNN is desperately trying to make conservatives look bad.

“neither Crow nor his company were involved in the matter or discussed it with Thomas.” This is about a case SCOTUS declined to hear, involving a company that isn’t owned by Crow, but tangentially related to another company he had a minority stake in. Amazing. https://t.co/oUJ1Tt1Hex — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 25, 2023

I hear Thomas also didn’t recuse himself from a case involving a company that his third cousin bought some stock in 18 years earlier. How much more apparent can it get that these are coordinated and intentionally dishonest hit pieces? — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 25, 2023

The mainstream media and the Left in general want to destroy Clarence Thomas and will literally stop at nothing to do so.

This is a story about making up shite to tarnish a black conservative supreme court justice by the racist left. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) April 25, 2023

They’re relentless and have proven so more times than we can count.

More interesting is the media and Democrats' coordinated campaign here — very reminiscent of their Kavanaugh smear and a thousand previous campaigns. https://t.co/dQkQTqqBGf — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 25, 2023

History keeps repeating itself.

And CNN keeps beclowning themselves.

These attempts at hit pieces are getting more and more pathetic. — Dave Gray (@docgray81) April 25, 2023

You're really reaching here. Embarrassing. — Eukalyptus Nå (@EukalyptusN) April 25, 2023

In trying to paint Clarence Thomas as unethical, CNN is only impugning their own code of ethics.

“Blatantly partisan bullsh*t” is CNN’s entire brand.

