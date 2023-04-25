If you thought the stench of corruption on the Supreme Court began and ended with conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, Politico has got some news for you: there’s way more where that came from.

Now, the stench has attached itself to conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch as well:

Looks like Politico’s got Neil Gorsuch dead to rights, huh?

It’s almost as if the people screeching about how Neil Gorsuch is corrupt all have something in common … oh right! The ignorance and intellectual laziness!

It’s supposed to be, yes. But best Politico can muster is journamalism.

More from Politico’s MaJoR sCoOp:

Supreme Court rules do not prevent justices from engaging in financial transactions with people with interest in court decisions, but Gorsuch’s dealings with Duffy expose the weakness of the court’s disclosure procedures. For instance, in reporting his Colorado income, Gorsuch listed as his source only the name that he and his two co-owners gave themselves, Walden Group, LLC. The report didn’t indicate that there had been a real estate sale or a purchaser.

Such a sale would raise ethical problems for officials serving in many other branches of government, but the Supreme Court sets its own rules. It has largely left justices to make their own decisions about when and how to report outside gifts and income.

The code of conduct for lower court U.S. judges says judges should “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all activities,” and “discourages frequent transactions or continuing business relationships with lawyers or other persons likely to come before the court” on which the judge serves. Unlike many of the country’s state and federal courts, the Supreme Court lacks a code of conduct.The code of conduct for lower court U.S. judges says judges should “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all activities,” and “discourages frequent transactions or continuing business relationships with lawyers or other persons likely to come before the court” on which the judge serves. Unlike many of the country’s state and federal courts, the Supreme Court lacks a code of conduct.

“This is exactly the type of situation that an ethics code that included vetting of transactions and full disclosure would clear up,” said Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US, a progressive research organization. “Without decisive action, the conservatives on the Supreme Court will forever tarnish its reputation in our public life,” he said.

Do you get the feeling that Politico’s trying really, really hard to make this into a big deal when it’s anything but? Good. Go with that feeling. Because it’s the correct one. We’re gonna turn things over to tweeter @CrownMaybe for a little bit so he can explain why:

TL;DR: Neil Gorsuch did nothing wrong and Politico’s MaJoR sCoOp is total BS.

Hunter Biden may actually be living in one of Joe Biden’s closets in the White House. And good luck finding a bigger Biden skeleton than Hunter.

At the time of the sale, Duffy had headed Greenberg Traurig for about a year. A search of his contributions to political candidates revealed that they went primarily to Democrats, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, (D-N.Y.). He contributed the maximum amount allowable for individual donors to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, though he also made contributions in the past to Republicans such as former Sen. John McCain of Arizona and a GOP New York City mayoral candidate, Joe Lhota.

That’s exactly what Politico and the rest of the usual suspects are trying to do.

The more of the article you read, the more you wonder how any competent editor could possibly have given it the green light. It just falls apart at every seam. But hey, Politico, aside from that, solid effort.

