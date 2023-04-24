As soon as we got the news that Tucker Carlson and Fox News were going their separate ways, we braced ourselves for the onslaught of rejoicing from left-wing media hacks for whom Carlson has been the bane of their existence. Despite their best efforts, he’s consistently managed to be more interesting to the public and infinitely more popular ratings-wise.

With Tucker out of the way, maybe some of the benchwarmers will finally get their chance to shine! If people can’t watch Tucker Carlson on Fox News anymore, maybe they’ll turn to shows like “The View” for their hot topics fix. We can only assume that the women of “The View” are thinking along those lines given the enthusiasm with which they greeted the news of Carlson’s departure:

The View celebrates Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News.

The cast does the wave and Ana Navarro leads the audience in singing "Hey, hey, they Goodbye!"

Sunny Says he's responsible for the "degradation" of our "democracy." pic.twitter.com/uaY0l2COck — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 24, 2023

You can almost hear the sound of their pee hitting the floor as they revel in the moment. Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro put on quite a performance and no doubt let their excitement get the better of their control over their own bodily functions.

You’d think Whoopi Goldberg in particular would be nervous right now, given the trouble she’s gotten herself into on “The View.” Guess she just got caught up in the moment. A moment that evidently didn’t leave enough time to address Don Lemon’s own sudden departure from CNN (and CNN’s subsequent contradiction of Lemon’s version of events).

Now do Don Lemon — Aʏɴ – ɴᴀᴍᴇᴅ ᴀғᴛᴇʀ Rᴀɴᴅ 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@melayn2001) April 24, 2023

Maybe they’ll get to it tomorrow. If they’re not too busy talking about Tucker Carlson, that is.

These are classy AF ladies with classy AF priorities.

Not one of these women could solo host a show and get ratings. Not one. They are & will always be ensemble players. Their jealousy is on full display here, and ideological hatred too of course. https://t.co/UvgB5bNfYT — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 24, 2023

Something “The View” should consider but won’t:

He will be more popular than ever so seems silly to applaud him leaving the confines of Fox. https://t.co/ek234CCfCY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 24, 2023

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

